Russian, Chinese top security officials to hold consultations in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and public order will take place in Moscow on Monday.

According to Russian Security Council press office, "the consultations will be held by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of China Chen Wenqing."

The previous round of such negotiations took place in September, 2022, in China’s Nanping. Back then, the sides discussed expansion of cooperation in security, including combating terrorism and legalization of criminal income.

In addition, Moscow and Beijing agreed to more intensively exchange information on extremism and attempts "to undermine constitutional order of the two countries from outside and to strip Russia and China of ability to carry out an independent foreign policy course that meets national interests.".