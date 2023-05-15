Russia re-opens visa-free travel to Georgian nationals starting May 15

TBILISI, May 15. /TASS/. Starting this Monday, Georgian nationals will be able to visit Russia without visas, after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week decreed to abolish the visa regime that has been in force since 2000.

Georgian citizens will be eligible to enter Russia for up to 90 days by showing a valid passport at the customs office.

In a separate decree, Putin lifted the ban on Russian flights and tours to Georgia. Although direct air service between Tbilisi and Moscow was formally reopened on May 10, it is not clear yet when regular air communication between the two capitals will actually be restarted.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.