DONETSK, May 5. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions near Avdeyevka, Dzerzhinsky and Maryinka, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Friday.

"The DPR’s first army corps continues to move forward. Positions have been improved in the Maryinka, Avdeyevka, and Dzerzhinsky directions," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, the situation in the DPR has predictably escalated in recent days.