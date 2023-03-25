Ukrainian troops fire 63 shells at DPR communities on Saturday

DONETSK, March 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops shelled various populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 14 times on Saturday firing 63 units of munitions, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 14 instances of fire on the part of Ukraine’s armed formations," the mission says on its Telegram channel.

In total 63 munitions were launched. The Ukrainian army primarily used 155-mm and 152-mm caliber artillery and MLRS.

Donetsk, Aleksandrovka, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Makeevka were under fire. Four civilians were injured.