Crimea seeks broad cooperation with Belarus, official says

SIMFEROPOL, March 18. /TASS/. The Crimean authorities seek to expand cooperation with Belarus, the region’s Deputy Prime Minister and Permanent Representative to the Russian President Georgy Muradov said in an interview with TASS.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he recognizes the Russian Constitution, which indicates that the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol are Russia’s constituent entities. The most important thing is that we are expanding cooperation with Belarus. I would like to point out that an agreement was signed with the Vitebsk Region [of Belarus] the other day," Muradov said.

Crimea also takes part in the international events that Belarus hosts, as well as in Russian-Belarusian forums and numerous joint cultural activities, the official noted. "In other words, there are no obstacles and everything is going well in terms of our ties with Belarus," Muradov added.

According to him, Crimea’s authorities plan to boost cooperation with Belarus, assisting the country’s maritime transportation efforts. "They export over ten million metric tons of fertilizers a year but they need access to the sea. The same goes for oil products, lumber, equipment and other goods. Crimea is ready to help," Muradov said.