Russia to review approach on speakers at UN Security Council meetings — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, March 18. /TASS/. Russia may reconsider its approach towards the admission of speakers invited by Western countries after the UN Security Council didn’t allow a speech by DPR commissioner Daria Morozova at its meeting, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"We have never stooped to that level. When our Western colleagues proposed a speaker at a meeting on Russophobia that we convened, we did not object. He did not make any constructive contribution to the discussion. What happened today with Daria Morozova is an occasion for us to think about how we will consider requests from our colleagues (regarding speakers - TASS) in the future," he said.

"Our American colleague [U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield] said that listening to speakers from unrecognized territories is unacceptable and is a violation of the resolution. And, for example, inviting representatives of Kosovo to the Security Council is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1244. We will take into account the fundamental position of the United States on this matter," the permanent representative of the Russian Federation said.