Putin, Tokayev discuss high level of Russia-Kazakhstan relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed over the phone the high level of Russia-Kazakhstan relations and congratulated each other on the New Year, the Kremlin’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the telephone talk, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchanged congratulations on the New Year, noting the high level of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and allied relations," the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement.

On his part, the Kazakh leader thanked Putin for the warm reception during the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg on December 26-27, 2022, the press office said.

President Putin and his Kazakh counterpart also discussed the issues of bilateral energy interaction during their phone call, the Kremlin’s press office reported.

"The sides discussed the issues of practical interaction in some key areas, including the fuel and energy sector," it said.

In this regard, both leaders agreed to continue coordination among the governments and specialized agencies of both countries, the Kremlin’s press office reported.