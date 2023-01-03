Kremlin to announce Putin’s next meeting with parliament faction leaders

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin regularly meets with the leaders of the parliamentary factions and the Kremlin will timely announce the date of a new meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, responding to a question from TASS.

"As you know, such meetings are held regularly. We will announce the timeframe of the next meeting on time," the Kremlin press secretary said, speaking about whether preparations for this event were underway.

A similar meeting with the parliamentary faction leaders was last held on July 7, 2022 in the Kremlin’s St. Catherine Hall. Putin also regularly holds one-on-one meetings with each of the leaders of the Russian parliamentary factions.