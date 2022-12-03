Putin to visit Donbass in due course - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Donbass in due course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will certainly happen in due course because it is part of the Russian Federation," he said in response to a question.

In late September, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region, held referendums where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed laws on accepting the regions into Russia on October 5.