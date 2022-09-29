LPR head calls upcoming signing of accession treaty his most iconic day in office

LUGANSK, September 29. /TASS/. LPR head Leonid Pasechnik called the upcoming signing of the treaty of accession to Russia the most iconic day during his service as the head of the republic.

"I will say without exaggeration: tomorrow [September 30 - TASS] will be the most exciting and at the same time the most iconic day for me during my service as the head of the republic. Effectively, mere hours separate us from the fateful moment when the republic will become a part of the powerful, great Russia," he told TASS Thursday.