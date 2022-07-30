Over 26,500 people were evacuated from Donbass, Ukraine to Russia in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Over 26,500 people were evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine and Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Saturday.

"Despite all complications being created by the official Kiev, 26,531 people, including 3,585 children, were evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine and Donbass Republics to the territory of the Russian Federation without involvement of Ukrainian authorities; since the beginning of the special military operation, a total of 2,976,342 people have been evacuated, 487,413 of them children," Mizintsev said.