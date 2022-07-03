UK tries to create conditions for using its fleet in the Black Sea - Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The UK authorities are trying to find pretexts and create conditions to introduce their fleet into the Black Sea and establish control over the grain export from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sanday.

"For example, if you listen to the statement of [UK Prime Minister] Boris Johnson and his Foreign Secretary [Liz Truss] - they are clearly trying to create conditions, to find pretexts for the Royal Navy to infiltrate the Black Sea and manage almost all the processes of liberating grain from the ports that were mined by Ukrainians and which Ukrainians have to clear from mines," he said.

Lavrov added that Western countries are trying to use the global food crisis for a variety of purposes, including propaganda.