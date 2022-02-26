Roscosmos suspends launches from Guiana Space Center in response to sanctions - CEO

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. In response to the EU sanctions, Roscosmos suspends its cooperation with European partners on space launches from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin announced Saturday.

"In response to the European Union’s sanctions against our enterprises, Roscosmos suspends its cooperation with European partners on organization of space launches from the Kourou Cosmodrome and withdraws its technical personnel [… ] from French Guiana," Rogozin said in his Telegram channel.

There are 87 Russian citizens currently at the cosmodrome. Their departure is currently being organized.

The EU imposed harsh financial and technological sanctions against 64 key Russian structures, including the Progress rocket and space center. The EU significantly restricted their access to financial service, technical aid and trade in technology and equipment, including oil drilling equipment for the Arctic. The EU sanctions list also includes communication devices, electronics, semiconductors, aviation and space components.