Russia sees tendency towards coronavirus stabilization, says expert

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The tendency towards stabilization of the coronavirus situation is seen in Russia - despite a growth in the number of infected people, the figure of hospitalizations and fatalities has not grown, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work at the Central Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology Natalya Pshenichnaya said on Sunday.

"Despite a steep growth in the number of cases over the past few days, we are already seeing a trend towards stabilization. Delayed hospitalizations and fatality figures have not increased," she told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to her, coronavirus cases now look like seasonal acute respiratory viral infections.