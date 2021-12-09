Russia detects 30,209 daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia has registered 30,209 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 9,925,806 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.3%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,111 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,616 new infections in the Moscow Region and 749 infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 729 new cases were discovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 690 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 1,001,941 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,181, compared to 1,179 the day before. In all, 286,004 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.88%.

Over the past 24 hours, 92 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 54 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 50 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 39 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region, and 35 fatalities were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk and Volgograd Regions each.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 35,794. In all, 8,637,861 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 2,961 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,243 patients - in the Moscow Region, 1,184 patients - in the Altai Region, 864 patients - in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 841 patients were discharged in the Omsk Region.