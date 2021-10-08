Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirms Nuland’s visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed an agreement on a visit of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland to Moscow on October 11-13 requested by the American side, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"We are confirming that the agreement was reached on a visit to Russia of US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland over a period of October 11-13 as the American side requested," the statement said.

The spokeswoman added that the diplomat will conduct talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry as well as meet with a number of officials at other Russian agencies.

On Friday, the press service of the US Department of State reported that Nuland would travel to Moscow on October 11 where she would meet with high-ranking Russian officials and discuss a number of bilateral regional and global issues. Following the visit to the Russian capital, she will visit Beirut and London.

At the end of September, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists that the question of issuing an entry visa to Nuland was being considered. On September 25, when asked if Nuland's visit was a possibility, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State were preparing a number of contacts.