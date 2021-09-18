Russia’s Civic Chamber reveals about 7,000 fakes during first day of elections

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Civic Chamber’s volunteers revealed about 7,000 false reports about the parliamentary elections during the first day of voting, they were refuted promptly, head of the working group for the public monitoring of remote electronic voting of the Civic Chamber’s coordination council Alexander Malkevich told a briefing on Saturday.

He noted that, as of Thursday, volunteers "revealed 5,000 fakes about the elections from January to September." "Yesterday, we identified almost 7,000 fake messages," he said.