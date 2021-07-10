Criminal case opened in Chechnya after knife attack on police officers - committee

GROZNY, July 10. /TASS/. Criminal proceedings have been instituted in Chechnya for assault on the life of a law enforcement officer after a knife-wielding man attacked police officers in the city of Grozny, the regional investigative department of Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

The press service added that the police officers wounded the attacker from their service weapons and the man died of wounds in hospital.

"According to the investigation, on July 9, 2021 at about 17.35, on the road into the Visaitovsky district of Grozny, a man armed with a knife attacked officers of the combined police detachment of the Russian Interior Ministry in the Chechen Republic, while they were in the line of duty at a security static post. The police officers used their service weapons to stop the attacker’s criminal actions. As a result, the man was wounded and taken to hospital where he died of his wounds. The police officers were not injured in the attack," the statement said.

A criminal case was opened for the assault on the life of a law enforcement officer (Article 317 of Russia’s Criminal Code). The attacker was identified as a resident of Grozny born in 1993. The circumstances of the crime are being established. Investigation is underway.