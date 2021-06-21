Russia, Uzbekistan looking at organizing Sputnik V production in Tashkent

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan are looking at organizing the production of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at Jurabek Laboratories, a Tashkent-based pharmaceutical company, the Russian government said on Monday ahead of a meeting of the joint commission to be co-chaired by Russian and Uzbek Prime Ministers, Mikhail Mishustin and Abdulla Aripov, on June 22.

"The sides are considering the issue of organizing Sputnik V production at a Jurabek Laboratories facility in Tashkent," it said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Uzbekistan’s Service of Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health on April 1, 2020 signed an agreement on supplies of 500,000 two-shot doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The first batch of the vaccine (50,000 doses of the first and 50,000 doses of the second vaccine component) was delivered to Tashkent on April 23 and 27. On June 1, Uzbekistan received 70,000 doses of the vaccine’s first component and 70,000 doses of the second component was supplied on June 10.