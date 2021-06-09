Moscow court declares Navalny’s organizations extremist upholding prosecutors’ request

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court ruled on Wednesday that the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation (the non-profit NGOs recognized in Russia as foreign agents) as well as the Navalny Headquarters public movement should be recognized as extremist organizations, following a request from the Moscow City Prosecutor’s Office, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The Moscow City Court has upheld the administrative claim brought by the Moscow City Prosecutors’ Office against the Anti-Corruption Foundation nonprofit organization, the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation nonprofit organization, and the Navalny Headquarters public movement," the agency was told.

The press service added that the court disbanded the Anti-Corruption Foundation and the Citizens’ Rights Protection Foundation NGOs and banned the Navalny Headquarters public movement. The press service pointed out that the ruling is subject to immediate execution in terms of shutting those organizations down.