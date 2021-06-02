Russian diplomat says EU didn’t appropriately react to US-Denmark wiretapping scandal

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. EU members cannot find a way to appropriately react to the bombshell reports that intelligence services of the US and Denmark wiretapped European politicians, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Sweden, Norway, France or Germany couldn’t help but notice that the American-Danish duet did something to them that is far from decent. But the offended countries haven’t come up with a way how to specifically formulate their complaint yet," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized that Sweden and Norway, Denmark’s neighbors, particularly did not announce expulsion of Danish diplomats or other measures and only "gently demanded" explanations from Copenhagen. "While there are no sanctions, embassy shutdowns or appeals with the UN Security Council. Nothing even close to it," the diplomat underlined.

On Sunday, the Suddeutsche Zeitung, the ARD and WDR, as well as a number of media in Denmark and Sweden reported that, in 2013, Danish intelligence assisted the US National Security Agency (NSA) in spying over European politicians. According to media reports, the intelligence used a facility located near Copenhagen for wiretapping. The NSA scandal kicked off back in 2013, when Der Spiegel published revelations of former CIA employee Edward Snowden. Since then, more and more details about the story emerged. As it turned out, the US intelligence had been spying over thousands of targets in Europe, wiretapping on German citizens and even tapping into German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s phone several times.

In 2014, the head of the Danish Defense Intelligence Service initiated a secret internal investigation regarding the NSA use of the XKeyscore Danish-American intelligence service, intended for observation of countries neighboring Denmark. The investigation, codenamed Dunhammer, was over in 2015, and its results were sent to the intelligence head. Five years later, an informant made it known to the Ministry of Defense top brass, after which Defense Minister Trine Bramsen dismissed a number of top intelligence officers.