Recent conflict escalation in Donbass was man-made, Russia’s deputy chief of staff says

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. This year’s escalation in Donbass was artificial and related to Ukraine’s attempts to link political issues to ceasefire, Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, said in a televised interview on Rossiya-24 channel on Wednesday.

"Ukraine is trying to link political issues to ceasefire. And that escalation in January, February and March was evidently man-made. It has its own reasons - both domestic political and foreign political ones," he said.

"Today, according to the observations we have, it is quite obvious that those incidents of shelling were initiated from Kiev-controlled areas. Therefore, it is a man-made story," Kozak stressed.

Germany and France

Kozak, chief Russian delegate to negotiations by the Normandy Quartet’s political advisors, has expressed regret over the stance of his German and French counterparts, who over the past six years of talks, he said, have been unable to make up their mind who in their opinion are the parties to the conflict in Donbass, although this is stated very clearly in the Minsk Accords.

In an interview to the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel Kozak cited a reply to a direct question on this issue he heard from his Western counterparts at the latest round of contacts. They argue: "We are unable to give an answer. It is a complicated political issue. A summit meeting of the Normandy Quartet’s head of state and government is to be convened to make a decision."

"Just imagine, this happens in the sixth year following the conclusion of the Minsk deal, after all the statements and at least three summits of the heads of state," Kozak lamented. "The UN Security Council approved all those measures (the agreements achieved in Minsk - TASS). Everybody vows allegiance to the Minsk Accords. And in the sixth year there comes the statement ‘No, we are unable to do this.’ The political advisors, the representatives of foreign ministries are unable to provide an answer to a simple and clear question, although the answer is described in detail in the Minsk Accords and in the latest agreement on truce that was achieved in July last year."

Kozak stressed once again that the Minsk Accords did not say a word about Russia as a party to the conflict.

"There is only one mention of the Russian-Ukrainian border, and only in one context - after the elections (Russia is to put the border in Donbass under Kiev’s control after the elections)," Kozak said.

"Kiev’s refusal to cooperate with Donbass"

Kiev’s refusal to cooperate with Donbass is a fundamental reason why the negotiation has been deadlocked for six years, Kozak said.

"Kiev seems dissatisfied with one thing - they have to cooperate with Donbass representatives. It is the main problem that we try to resolve at the Contact Group [which seeks peace for Donbass]. Because of that, all the issues are mothballed. Both ceasefire issues and the implementation of the mechanism (additional ceasefire control measures have been effective in Donbass since July 27, 2020 after being approved by the Contact Group - TASS) that safeguards this ceasefire, along with political, humanitarian and economic issues, are at an impasse," he said adding, "It is the fundamental reason why we have been deadlocked for six years.".

Russia seeks maximum openness of Donbass talks

Russia seeks to ensure that the negotiations on the settlement in eastern Ukraine are as open as possible both at the Contact Group and in the Normandy Four format, Kozak said.

"We have long been trying to ensure that both the talks in the Contact Group and in the Normandy Four format had maximum openness so that the public, first and foremost Ukrainians, who are the main beneficiaries of these talks, alongside the people of Russia, Germany and France, who are also interested in having this issue resolved, are direct participants, that they are aware of the stances of all the countries," Kozak said. "We have not been able to break through this position yet.".