Russia documents 9,289 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has documented 9,289 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,053,748, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Saturday.

The relative daily increased rate reached 0.18%.

In the past 24 hours, 3,241 COVID-19 cases were documented in Moscow, 846 in St. Petersburg, 750 in the Moscow Region, 180 in the Rostov Region, 149 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 148 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, there are 262,457 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia has documented 401 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours compared to 404 the day before, bringing the overall death toll to 120,807.

The preliminary lethality rate has remained at 2.39%, the data provided by the center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 61 COVID-19 deaths were documented in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg, 18 in the Rostov Region, 15 in the Samara Region, 13 in the Voronezh Region, 12 each in the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnodar Regions.

Russia has documented 9,250 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,670,484. The share of recovered patients has remained at 92.4% of the total case count.

In the past 24 hours, 2,911 patients recovered in Moscow, 1,248 in St. Petersburg, 697 in the Moscow Region, 182 in the Saratov Region, 150 in the Rostov Region, 141 in the Voronezh Region.