Investigation refutes reports about explosive device allegedly planted at Kazan school

MOSCOW, May 11./TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has dismissed media reports about an explosive device allegedly planted at the school in Kazan that was attacked by a former school pupil early on Tuesday.

"Information circulated in the media about an explosive device planted by Ilnaz Galyaviyev inside the school is not true," Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told journalists.

"In reality, he set off a self-made explosive device while entering the school and used firearms. No other explosive devices were found when a team of investigators inspected the scene of the tragedy," Petrenko added.

She stressed that all reliable information could come only from the law enforcement agency that investigated the criminal case.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, a teacher and a female employee. Another 21 people were wounded. The perpetrator was taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.