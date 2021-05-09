Putin, Lukashenko congratulate each other on Victory Day, agree on further contacts

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, exchanged congratulations on Victory Day and agreed to continue personal contacts, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

"The two heads of state exchanged warn congratulations on the 76th anniversary the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where it fought against Nazi Germany - TASS) and stressed that our countries hold sacred the memory of the heroes who fought valiantly at the front and worked selflessly on the home front," it said.

The presidents agreed to continue to maintain personal contact, it added.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian and Belarusian leaders also discussed a number of current issues of the bilateral agenda and reiterated mutual commitment to closer Russian-Belarusian relations of partnership.