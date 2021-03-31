Putin urges to ensure labor market recovery to 2019 level by yearend

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it necessary to ensure the recovery of the country’s labor market to the level of 2019 by the end of this year.

"The recovery of the labor market to the level of 2019 is required as early as by the end of this year," President said at a ceremony of signing of a general agreement between nation-wide integrations of trade unions, employers and the Russian government for 2021-2023 on Wednesday. "Solution of this task mainly depends on growth of business activity, on boosting capital investment, on investments," he added.

Putin held a meeting of representatives of the Russian business several weeks ago, he said. "I should particularly note that the colleagues have both readiness, wish, and a serious resource for investments in new projects," President stressed, adding that the state will support entrepreneurs who will employ citizens that lost jobs last year amid the pandemic.

Putin considers the agreement between integrations of trade unions, employers and the government signed at the meeting to be socially important. "It (the document) directly affects the interests of over 70 mln citizens of the country working in various sectors of the economy and social field, and to fully protect, guarantee the people’s labor rights, we should act as true partners in the future as well," he emphasized.