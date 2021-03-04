About 40 mln Russians may be inoculated with Sputnik V by June, head of RDIF says

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev thinks that about 40 mln Russians will be inoculated with the Sputnik V preparation by June.

"We’ll vaccinate everybody who wants to get vaccinated. <...> And by June, we believe we’ll vaccinate around, you know, 40 mln people," he said in an interview with CNN.

He also noted that confidence in the Russian vaccine is growing and a surge of those wanting to get inoculated precisely with Sputnik V is observed since it has no side effects and does not cause allergies.

Sputnik V is among the top three vaccines against the coronavirus worldwide in terms of the number of approvals received from state regulators. The efficacy of Sputnik V amounts to 91.6% which is confirmed by the data published in The Lancet.