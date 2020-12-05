Coronavirus vaccination for at-risk groups kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Coronavirus vaccination for at-risk groups has kicked off in Moscow, the city’s coronavirus monitoring center said in a statement on Saturday.

"Coronavirus vaccination began today at 70 city public health centers for those from major at-risk groups, who contact large numbers of people at work. Those include medical, educational and social workers," the statement reads.

Applications are being received on mos.ru from people aged between 18 and 60, registered with the city’s public health centers.

However, people with certain chronic diseases won’t be able to get the shot, and those with acute respiratory infections will have to wait two weeks after recovering from it. In addition, volunteers involved in post-registration vaccine trials can’t be vaccinated though those who got a placebo during trials will be provided with an opportunity to receive the vaccine once trials are over.