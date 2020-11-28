Another 6,633 COVID-19 patients recover in Moscow - crisis center

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 6,633 reaching 441,535, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Citizens who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.