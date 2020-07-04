Over 280,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. About 280,400 citizens remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Saturday.

"[A total of ] 280,415 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service said.

According to the watchdog, more than 20.7 million coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, with 301,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.