14 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Fourteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, bringing the death toll up to 3,657, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Fourteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 3,657.

The center once again warned the city dwellers that they should stay at home and call a doctor if they have symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

According to the latest update, as many as 216,095 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow by June 23, with 1,081 cases registered during the past day, or by 24% less than a week ago.

To date, 599,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 356,429 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,359 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.