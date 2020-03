MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Coronavirus patients in Moscow undergoing treatment at home will be granted free medicines, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanian said on Sunday.

"Muscovites with mild forms of COVID-2019 are undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of medics. They will be granted prescribed anti-virus medicines free of charge," he wrote on his blog.

According to the mayor, free medicines will be delivered by ambulance crews, polyclinic employees or volunteers.