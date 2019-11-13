Mixed martial arts fighter arrested in Moscow for abduction

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s Presnensky Court ruled to arrest mixed martial arts fighter Dmitriy Sosnovskiy on abduction charges, the court told TASS on Wednesday.

"The court has selected custody as a measure of restriction for Dmitriy Sosnovskiy, a suspect in the case into abduction of a person committed by a group (Article 126 Part 3)," the court said.

Ravil Saberov, the lawyer for Sosnovskiy, confirmed the information to TASS.

"He is indeed accused of extortion and abduction. He has been arrested for two months. There are five more suspects in this case. They all are in custody. They allegedly extorted about 300,000 rubles ($4,662) from a representative of a commercial organization," the lawyer said.

He added that he believed that the investigation had defined his client’s actions incorrectly.

"I saw video footage of this. It happened in an office. What we can talk about is maximum arbitrariness. The complainant was not prevented from leaving, he left the office by himself and he came to receive his salary the next day," the lawyer concluded.

According to open sources, Sosnovskiy has a contract with the UFC sports organization. He has defeated Alexander Emelianenko.