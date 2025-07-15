{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Trump lashes out at Moscow as Zelensky reshuffles cabinet and extends law

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 15th
US President Donald Trump Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump
© Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump lashes out at Moscow, and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky reshuffles his cabinet. Meanwhile, the EU is struggling to agree on an 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions. These stories topped newspaper headlines across Russia on Tuesday.

 

Izvestia: Trump delivers verbal blow to Moscow

The latest US restrictions on Russia pledged by President Donald Trump in the event of a lack of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict cannot harm the Russian economy: even 100% tariffs will be of no use amid a record low bilateral trade. As for more sanctions, most essential goods have long been manufactured in Russia or imported via countries not subject to US restrictions, the State Duma explained to Izvestia. Meanwhile, new weapons supplies, including Patriot systems, will not be a gamechanger on the battlefield. Experts doubt US-made Patriots are a superweapon and believe that most threats will likely remain mere rhetoric.

Read also
Trump talks about weapons for Ukraine, new sanctions: Here’s what we know

On Monday, the US leader voiced his claims against Russia and proposed both military and economic measures that he thinks should pressure Russia to end the Ukraine conflict. At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on July 14, Trump announced sending more US weapons to be purchased by European nations. Among other weapons, the deal would see Kiev receive 17 Patriot batteries within the next few days.

"Strange that someone still views the notorious Patriot systems as superweapons, even as we have repeatedly destroyed these US [missile] systems in Ukraine, too, — our Kinzhal [missiles] pierce them easily. And the S-400 Triumf missile system is in service with our army, which has better tactical and technical characteristics than US systems," State Duma Deputy and First Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee Alexey Zhuravlev told Izvestia.

According to him, Moscow may respond in kind to the US move, by sending the S-400 Triumf system to Iran, which has proven to need constant protection from Western missiles, or Yemen’s Houthis who have learned to down US aerial targets using improvised weapons. "I mean, it may take two to play this weapons supply game," the politician concluded.

Apart from military measures, Trump proposed increasing economic pressure on Russia as well, "if we don’t have a deal in 50 days." He threatened "tariffs at about 100%" against Moscow and its trade partners.

Such lofty tariffs may look scary, but last year, trade between Russia and the United States amounted to some $3.5 billion — quite a small volume for both countries, Daniil Bolotskikh, an analyst with BCS World of Investments, noted. This is perhaps why Trump might have actually meant sanctions, not tariffs, he said. By the way, last year, Russia-US trade hit a record low since 1992, he added.

 

Media: Zelensky reshuffles cabinet, prolongs martial law

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko has been nominated for Prime Minister, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel. Under Ukrainian laws, candidates for prime minister, nominated by the president, are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada.

Outgoing Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, who has led the government since March 2020, will become Ukraine’s new defense minister, Zelensky announced a bit later, while current Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will become the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, media reported. Zelensky executed a similar reassignment earlier when he transferred former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valery Zaluzhny to the position of ambassador to the United Kingdom.

On Monday, US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine on a week-long visit. On July 14, he met with Zelensky who wrote on his Telegram channel that the two sides discussed assistance to Ukrainian air defenses, the procurement of weapons by Europe, and anti-Russian sanctions.

Sviridenko’s appointment has been pre-agreed with the West and completely suits Zelensky and the head of his office, Andrey Yermak, Ivan Skorikov, head of the Ukraine Department at the Institute of CIS Studies, told Vedomosti. The new PM is a technocrat politician who has no political ambitions whatsoever. So, the presidential office is recruiting `unambitious individuals’ who cannot overshadow Zelensky. According to Skorikov, the cabinet reshuffle will be followed by a series of criminal cases against corrupt politicians implicated with schemes involving Western aid to Ukraine.

Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky, associate professor at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, says Sviridenko is a partner trusted by the West who, among other things, favors selling Ukrainian agricultural land to the Americans or lobbies for the interests of Western companies in Ukraine.

It looks like Kiev’s cabinet shake-up is all about money and weapons, Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Presidential Council for Human Rights, commented to Nezavisimaya Gazeta. Zelensky will perhaps try to replace Zaluzhny, his election rival, too, and the leadership may as well oust current commander-in-chief Alexander Syrsky, a convenient person to be blamed for all failures on the front line. "It looks like a series of reshuffles can take place here to facilitate the win of the pro-presidential party in a future election," the political analyst noted.

Meanwhile, media reported on Monday morning that Zelensky submitted bills to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days from August 7 as part of a 16th measure since the large-scale armed confrontation with Russia began in February 2022.

 

Izvestia: EU postpones 18th sanctions package on Russia over oil dispute

The European Union finds it increasingly difficult to impose new sanctions on Russia. This time around, Brussels failed to agree on another package of restrictions because of Malta, Politico reported. Maltese officials resisted the proposal put forward by the European Commission to set an oil price cap on Russian oil exports at 15% below the market price. Apart from Malta, Slovakia and Hungary, too, oppose exerting pressure on the Russian energy sector. However, the EU is already working on a potential 19th sanctions package, MEPs told Izvestia.

The 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions that the EU has yet to agree includes a ban on using the infrastructure of the two Nord Stream gas pipelines. Restrictions would also target two Chinese lenders that cooperate with Moscow, and a Russian oil refinery in India.

The oil price ceiling is the least effective of all sanctions imposed since 2022, says Sergey Tereshkin, Director General of Open Oil Market. According to him, EU countries are guided by bureaucratic logic as the adoption of each new package creates an appearance of ‘doing something’, regardless of whether individual measures work or not.

Besides, the fundamental factors of the oil market, rather than restrictions imposed by the EU or the G7, largely impact compliance with the oil price cap, with Urals following the lead of Brent as it trades at a $10 to $12 discount to the benchmark. "Therefore, the Urals price may drop below $50 per barrel only if Brent hovers at around $60. However, fundamental factors are not yet aligned for that, even amid a drag on demand and higher OPEC+ quotas," Tereshkin adds.

Apart from Malta, Slovakia, Hungary, and some other EU countries may voice concerns about maritime trade or finance, among other specific sectors, MEP Tomas Zdechovksy noted, even as there is no broad consolidated opposition beyond these three countries. And the EU is already discussing additional sanctions, despite all differences. "A 19th package is being considered already, albeit the discussions are at an early and unofficial stage. A technical, not political weariness of sanctions has been a key hurdle," Zdechovksy told Izvestia. Coordinating new sanctions has been increasingly difficult as fresh measures should be targeted, legally sound, and feasible, he argued.

 

Vedomosti: Aluminum prices climb to three-month peak

In June, global aluminum prices grew to a three-month high amid the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict to reach the average monthly level of $2,516 per ton, last month’s report from Kept shows. The metal saw a 3% rise from May and the prices continued to grow in July, according to data from the London Metal Exchange (LME): on July 14, three-month aluminum rose to $2,593 per metric ton, an increase of 6% from early June, and, on July 10, aluminum traded even higher, at $2,611/ (+7%), or a record since March.

Analysts at Kept explain last month’s increase in prices with traders’ concerns that political tensions in the Middle East will trigger aluminum supply disruptions. According to the International Aluminium Institute, the Gulf countries account for 9% of global aluminum production. Excluding the largest supplier, China, their share amounts to 21% globally, Kept noted.

Aluminum prices rose in June because US tariff talks with a number of countries broke down, Maxim Khudalov, an independent industry expert, maintains. Alexey Kalachev, an analyst at Finam, agrees that US import tariffs have pushed metal prices higher. Since early April, aluminum prices have grown by around 10%, even as they trade below the level seen in February, Kalachev said. According to the expert, the global market is still experiencing oversupply, and aluminum production exceeded consumption by almost 540,000 metric tons in the first quarter of 2025.

Russia is the world’s third-largest aluminum supplier after China and India, and Rusal is Russia’s largest aluminum producer and exporter. Last year, the Russian aluminum monopoly raised production by 4% to 3.99 million metric tons. Higher aluminum prices have supported Rusal’s revenue but they do not guarantee it any growth in financial performance, Vasily Danilov, a lead analyst at Veles Capital, told Vedomosti. However, he expects Rusal’s revenue to grow by 11% in 2025, predicting that its EBITDA and profitability will reach approximately 9% and 12% respectively.

 

Kommersant: Bitcoin hits new all-time high

On Monday, Bitcoin beat another historical record by climbing above $123,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is becoming an increasingly important asset for both institutional investors and individual companies. Besides, market players expect the Fed to ease its monetary policy soon, which is pushing up demand for high-risk assets.

Read also
Bitcoin’s price exceeds all-time high of $120,000 — Binance data

Alexander Kraiko, a lead analyst at Cifra Markets, noted that the Bitcoin price rose from $119,000 to $123,000 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3) on July 14, which reflects "the high demand for bitcoin from Asian investors."

Market players say Bitcoin has been recognized as a financial asset on Wall Street. There has been a steady inflow of institutional funds into this segment of late, mostly through spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Experts estimate that the leading cryptocurrency could as well rise to $135,000 or even $150,000 in the coming months amid positive investor sentiment. Nor do they rule out any major price corrections. Ryan Lee, a lead analyst at Bitget Research, says Bitcoin may "fall back to the range of $105,000 to $115,000 against the backdrop of profit-taking, debates about the rate and geopolitical risks." Uncertainty around Trump’s trade policy, too, remains. Vasily Girya, CEO of GIS Mining, told Kommersant that "investors are balancing between optimism over potential monetary easing by the Fed, risks of escalating trade wars, and geoeconomics." However, he doubts Bitcoin will rise above $160,000 this year in the absence of new fundamental drivers.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
Ukrainian lawmakers vote to allow people over 60 years old to serve
The bill enables those who have turned 60 but "are still willing and physically fit to remain in the army" to sign up for military service
Read more
Colombian president calls for refusing from global partnership with NATO
According to Gustavo Petro, his country should join "another military alliance" because it cannot side "with the armies that are dropping bombs on children"
Read more
EC tells Georgia to reverse controversial laws or risk losing visa-free regime with EU
"The Commission will assess the implementation of the recommendations in the context of the next report on the visa suspension mechanism," Beate Gminder, head of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, said in a letter
Read more
Orban says 'what Ukraine is' must be defined before any EU membership talks
"Once peace and clarity are restored, we can establish lasting agreements with Russia and lay the groundwork for a strategic partnership with Ukraine that would safeguard our sovereignty and secure Europe’s future," the Hungarian PM said
Read more
Slovakia, Malta block anti-Russian sanctions package — Reuters
Slovakia is going to block sanctions until its concerns are eliminated concerning the carve-out for it from the plan of the European Commission to fully ban Russian gas purchases since 2027
Read more
West seeking to shatter CIS to create problems on Russian borders — Russian MP
According to Viktor Volodatsky, the West continues spending billions to destabilize the CIS countries, as they did in Ukraine
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
According to the latest reports, in Voronezh, a drone attack left four people injured
Read more
Russia gradually restoring relations with IOC — Putin
The Russian president noted that Moscow still has a lot of problems with the Olympic Committee
Read more
Russian artillery launches over 100 attacks on Ukrainians near Kremennaya in past day
The bulk of attacks were delivered on positions of Ukrainian armed formations in the Serebryanka forestry and an area north of Grigorovka
Read more
Russia’s concerns over Europe’s aggressive stance fully justified — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov noted, the environment coming from the European direction is very hostile, confrontational and militaristic
Read more
Russian forces capture foreign mercenaries in DPR, scout says
According to the scout with the callsign Husky, the foreigners were stationed in a building that Russian forces seized in about five minutes
Read more
Russia does not care about Trump’s 'theatrical ultimatum,' says Medvedev
This is Moscow’s first official reaction to the statements Trump made yesterday
Read more
Russia to consider construction of access roads to borders with China, North Korea — Putin
"This will significantly increase our transit capabilities," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novokhatskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Paris, allies discuss sending troops to Ukraine, French politician says
When speaking about how French citizens would react to such a decision, Bruno Fuchs noted that French President Emmanuel Macron didn't need to worry about what the voting public thinks
Read more
Putin congratulates Nicaraguan co-presidents on Sandinista Revolution anniversary
Nicaragua is Russia’s reliable ally in Latin America, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Armenian PM says country more likely to exit CSTO than restore membership
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan had frozen participation in the work of the CSTO, as it allegedly created threats to the sovereignty of the republic
Read more
Medvedev accuses West of blatant violation of Potsdam agreements
"Revising or breaching the decisions from the Potsdam Conference was just a continuation of Western policies regarding Russia from before the war or even earlier," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Syrian Health Ministry says ‘dozens of bodies’ discovered at hospital in Suwayda
Syrian Health Minister Musaab al-Ali told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that a convoy of 15 ambulances was unable to enter the province of Suwayda, impeded by Israeli aircraft
Read more
Medvedev says dictatorship in Ukraine growing increasingly visible
"Electoral procedures have been canceled under the pretext of war, opposition activists have been persecuted or jailed, and freedom of speech has been annihilated," the Russian security council deputy chairman said
Read more
Russia discovers Ukrainian weapons cache containing chemical-laced IEDs
A cache with drone equipment was found by the Federal Security Service near the village of Ilyinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2025
Read more
Russia, Ukraine hold direct talks, but through US mediation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov made the remark in response to a question about the importance of Ukraine’s sovereignty for a comprehensive and final settlement
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to discuss draft memoranda at third round — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov mentioned this in response to a question about how important the sovereignty of Ukraine's actions is for a full and final settlement
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s treachery and even act preemptively — Medvedev
According to the Russian security council deputy chairman, Russia has learned the lessons of Potsdam and no longer has any illusions about relations with the West
Read more
Russian forces drop leaflets on Ukrainian positions calling for surrender
The ministry said once the shell explodes, leaflets fly across the space of more than one square kilometer
Read more
India’s Prime Minister asked to increase Russian fertilizer supplies — Putin
Head of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Andrey Guryev said the request of the Indian leadership was fully performed
Read more
Battlegroup East eliminates 18 Ukrainian drone control centers
Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian field artillery system
Read more
Russia must respond to West’s treachery and even act preemptively — Medvedev
According to the Russian official, "the Potsdam Conference taught us that relations with the West should not be based on illusions"
Read more
Israel’s goal in Syria limited to maintaining status quo in southern Syria — minister
Saar mentioned that violence in Syria previously targeted the Kurds, Christians, Alawites and Druze.
Read more
Syrian Druze ask Kurds for humanitarian corridors, Kurdish commander says
The SDF commander is confident that "the Druze issue can only be resolved through diplomatic and political means"
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev proposes fourth 'D' for Ukraine as deparasitization
Exactly 80 years ago, on July 17, 1945, the Potsdam Conference began, bringing together the heads of government from the Soviet Union, the United States, and Great Britain. The meeting laid the foundation for the post-war world order.
Read more
Kremlin reviewing Trump’s remarks, Putin will respond if he chooses
On July 14, the US president said that he was "disappointed" with Russia and its president personally
Read more
Putin opens M-12 East highway section
The highway crosses territories of Bashkortostan, the Perm Region, and the Sverdlovsk Region
Read more
Russian troops about to encircle Kupyansk, Kiev forces in dire situation — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that the mood of Ukrainian armed formations and mobilized soldiers is low
Read more
Trump says Epstein files all big 'hoax' thought up by Dems
Donald Trump and his team members repeatedly vowed to declassify the Epstein files during last year’s election campaign
Read more
Syria’s interim government pulls fighters from southern town of Sweida — report
According to the source, Israeli attacks are slowing the pullout
Read more
Shoigu sees Council of Europe’s anti-Russian tribunal as legally void
The Russian Security Council secretary said the Council of Europe is not authorized to establish criminal tribunals and define acts of aggression
Read more
Zelensky submits Sviridenko’s nomination as prime minister to Ukraine’s parliament
The State Power Committee will consider July 17
Read more
UNSC could hold urgent meeting on Syria on July 17 — source
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the bombing of the Syrian capital, linking it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where the Israeli-backed Druze people have been engaged in fighting since July 13
Read more
Le Pen says will run in parliamentary elections, despite court ban
Early elections to the National Assembly, or the lower house of parliament, will be called if President Emmanuel Macron exercises his constitutional right to dissolve the lower house
Read more
Press review: Trump’s Ukraine stance raises doubts as EU states opt out of US arms funding
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 17th
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about Israeli strikes on Syria
According to the media reports, the drone strike targeted the Syrian army’s military equipment; no accurate date is available on damage and casualties among troops
Read more
Houthis carry out missile strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the rebels also launched four drones at Israel, with two of them targeting a military facility in the Negev Desert
Read more
EU plans to militarize itself at Russia's expense — top security official
"The intention to militarize the European space is obvious," Sergey Shoigu said
Read more
Press review: Trump’s military plans in focus as Russian experts dismiss tariff threat
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 16th
Read more
Russia repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen Ukrainian soldiers — presidential aide
In return, Russia received the remains of 19 of Russian fallen fighters
Read more
Critical infrastructure sites damaged in two regions in Ukraine’s north
Objects were damaged in the settlements of Khotiyevka and Glukhov
Read more
Ukrainians post military recruitment center addresses on social media — source
The source added that "such publication demonstrate real attitudes in Ukraine toward mobilization and the ongoing conflict"
Read more
Over 350 dead in clashes in Syria’s Suwayda province — TV
Among the dead are 55 civilians and 79 self-defense fighters
Read more
Prospects for resuming Russia-Europe dialogue exist — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed to the growing number of Europeans who doubt Brussels’s strategy of uncompromising confrontation with Russia
Read more
Zelensky's staff decisions provide way out for corrupt officials — Rada lawmaker
Artyom Dmitruk cited the example of Rustem Umerov, who, after resigning as defense minister, is reportedly being considered for the post of ambassador to the United States
Read more
Medvedev calls claims of potential ‘Russian attack on Europe’ utter nonsense
According to the security official, this kind of drivel is deliberately injected into the information space to destabilize an already difficult situation
Read more
China unlikely to abandon Russian oil over Trump tariffs — experts
Director of Research at the Institute for Energy and Finance Alexey Belogoryev likewise does not expect any immediate impact on the market from the potential tariffs
Read more
Russia and Nigeria discuss energy sector cooperation
Special attention was given to cooperation within the frameworks of OPEC+ and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum
Read more
Woman dies in drone attack on residential house in Belgorod Region
According to the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the house caught on fire after the detonation of the device
Read more
Hungary demands that EU sanction three Ukrainian military officials — top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto did not disclose the names or positions of those people but stressed that "those guilty should be punished"
Read more
Three minors injured in Voronezh after drone fragments hit residential house
According to governor Alexander Gusev, two teenage boys, born in 2009 and 2013, were taken to hospitals
Read more
Ukraine pulling best infantry, drone units to Krasnoarmeisk — expert
According to Igor KImakovsky, units of Russia’s Battlegroup Center are pushing Ukrainian troops west of the city near the village of Udachnoye
Read more
Kiev prepping provocation with ammonia detonation in Donetsk region — Russia’s top brass
"The intention is to subsequently accuse our country of deliberately creating a man-made disaster and inflict reputational damage on our country," Alexey Rtishchev specified
Read more
Trump says Ukraine shouldn’t strike Moscow
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the US president did not encourage Vladimir Zelensky to carry out further strikes deeper inside Russia
Read more
NATO remains a key threat to Russia’s security — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary drew attention to the fact that "according to official data alone, the size of the alliance’s military personnel equals over 4 million troops and the bloc has over 50,000 tanks and armored fighting vehicles"
Read more
Russia to treat 'coalition of the willing' forces in Ukraine as military target — MFA
"The Russian side has repeatedly stated that a deployment of armed forces of other countries in Ukraine under any pretense would be absolutely unacceptable and it would regard this as preparations for foreign military intervention," Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Syria demands UN force Israel to withdraw troops from its soil
The letter points out that "Syria reaffirms its legitimate right to maintain its unity and territorial integrity and does not accept attempts to interfere in its internal affairs."
Read more
US appeals to Israel to stop attacks on Syria — Axios
Earlier, Israel launched several airstrikes on Damascus
Read more
EU's economic suicide continues — RDIF CEO Dmitriev
The European Commission has included a 100 billion euro expenditure item to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia in the draft
Read more
Israeli attacks on Syria violate international law, warrant condemnation — Russian MFA
Moscow reaffirmed "its consistent position in favor of the need to respect the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria," the statement concluded
Read more
Remnants of sanity in Europe, nuclear doctrine provisions: new comments from Kremlin
All provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers to "encourage" non-nuclear states, remain unchanged
Read more
EU’s rejection of Russian gas leading to adverse consequences — Putin
Huge restrictions have already been introduced for EU countries
Read more
Former Austrian minister doesn’t expect quick de-escalation between Israel, Syria
According to Karin Kneissl, "The Damascus based army bombed by Israel today is only one among 60 armed groups scattered across Syria"
Read more
Russian ballistic missiles evade Ukrainian radars, hinder Patriots — paper
According to the report, Europe plans to supply Ukraine with its Samp/T air defense systems, which could rival the US-made Patriots
Read more
Russia seeks clarity on Trump’s 50-day Ukraine deadline — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed to earlier deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days
Read more
Ukraine turns into 'toxic' secondary issue for NATO, top Russian security official says
Sergey Shoigu specified that since 2022, NATO members had allocated over $234 bln in aid to the Zelensky regime, with the US providing more than half of that money
Read more
Medvedev calls Western actions against Russia a full-out war
"To Western elites, an independent and strong Russia has always seemed a historical anomaly and a very effective rebuff to the idea of their `civilizational superiority’", the politician maintained
Read more
'No illusions' any more regarding relations with West, Russia’s Medvedev says
The Russian security council deputy chairman was commenting on the idea that decisions from the Potsdam Conference were almost immediately breached by the Soviet Union’s former allies in the anti-Hitlerite coalition
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev responds to Trump by saying 'one really bad thing' would be WWIII
Donald Trump said earlier on Tuesday that if it weren’t for him "really bad things would have already happened to Russia"
Read more
Hungary opposes allocating €100 billion from EU budget to Ukraine — Orban
According to the Hungarian PM, the European Commission’s budget initiative "surprised everyone" in the EU
Read more
14 Ukrainian drones shot down, jammed in Smolensk Region
According to the region's governor Vasily Anokhin, one civilian was hurt
Read more
EU’s restriction on Russian fertilizers having zero sense, Putin says
"This will ultimately have implications for food prices," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Kiev cannot manufacture intermediate, shorter-range missiles — Ukraine’s ex-PM
"They may be able to assemble them, but I doubt this too because these are quite sophisticated products," Nikolay Azarov said
Read more
Press review: Trump lashes out at Moscow as Zelensky reshuffles cabinet and extends law
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 15th
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy slams Israeli strikes on Syria as unacceptable
On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck the Syrian General Staff compound in Damascus
Read more
Liberation of Novokhatskoye paves way for further Russian advance
According to the report, the Russian Defense Ministry Service members of 36th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of Battlegroup East carried out a successful offensive operation
Read more
Israel attacks military targets in northwestern Syria — TV
No further details were provided
Read more
NATO strike on Transnistria would derail talks, lawmaker warns
Andrey Safonov cited media reports about the deployment of military advisers from Romania and France to Moldova
Read more
Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
No survivors in helicopter crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk region — Emergencies Ministry
"Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers jointly with investigators are analyzing fragments of the aircraft and looking for flight recorders at the site of the crash to establish the cause behind it," the ministry said.
Read more
EU fails to agree on anti-Russian sanctions again — Kallas
The discussion at the level of ambassadors will "continue tomorrow," Vice President of the European Commission noted
Read more
Hague Group bans transfer of weapons to Israel
The countries agreed to "commence an urgent review of all public contracts, in order to prevent public institutions and public funds, where applicable, from supporting Israel’s illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory"
Read more
Titanic efforts being made to derail Russia-US dialogue — RDIF CEO
Kirill Dmitriev said the Western media "should act more responsibly and actually check its sources"
Read more
Russia interested in developing ties with Armenia in all areas — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Moscow and Yerevan are still united by very close bilateral relations
Read more
Air defenses down four Ukrainian drones over three Russian regions in a half hour
The Ukrainian UAVs were intercepted over the Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions
Read more
Armenian PM confirms Yerevan received US proposal on managing transport corridor with Baku
Nikol Pashinyan did not rule out the possibility of the Russian side managing the transport corridor
Read more
Internet outages in Russian regions warranted by security concerns — Kremlin
Earlier, mobile internet restrictions were introduced in several Russian regions, including Udmurtia, Nizhny Novgorod, and Saratov, due to risks posed by Ukrainian drone attacks
Read more
EU pushback on US arms purchases could signal NATO rift — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that there is now fierce competition for pan-European defense budgets, in which Paris is trying to maintain its partially independent position, taking into account the real capabilities of its own military-industrial complex
Read more
Bahrain does not intend to send missiles for Patriot complexes to Ukraine — crown prince
Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said that Bahrain has an operational requirement inside the Kingdom to keep the missiles there for the present time
Read more
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
Russia expects a serious breakthrough in the field of laser and electromagnetic weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Read more
Zelensky says 'ready for action' if Kiev gets longer-range weapons
Vladimir Zelensky also downplayed the possibility of Kiev using this force, saying that Russia should know "about its existence"
Read more
Russia compelled to act in response to Kiev’s behavior — Kremlin on Internet outages
Dmitry Peskov stressed that these restrictions are justified, because they are related to security
Read more
Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks expected to go ahead — TASS source
The date will be determined later, the source said
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Israel to stop violence, lift blockade of Gaza Strip
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya stressed that force methods of resolving the problem of hostages held in Gaza have proved to be ineffective
Read more