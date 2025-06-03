{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, Ukraine exchange memorandums and London unveils defense overhaul

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 3rd
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine exchanged conflict resolution memoranda despite recent attacks and stalled progress; the UK unveiled its largest defense spending plan in response to the perceived growing threat from Russia; and escalating US tariffs are expected to drive long-term structural changes in global trade. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Russia, Ukraine trade conflict resolution memoranda in Istanbul as ceasefire talks falter

Recent strikes on military airfields and terrorist attacks in Russia’s border regions have influenced the course and outcome of the second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, experts told Izvestia. According to them, Kiev’s actions were aimed at undermining the negotiation process. Nevertheless, on June 2, both sides exchanged memoranda on conflict resolution and agreed to a new prisoner exchange. One of the innovations was Russia’s proposal to implement localized ceasefires along specific sections of the line of contact.

Read also
New swaps, exchanging memorandums: Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul

"We agreed on the largest and most comprehensive exchange under the following formula: first, all seriously wounded and gravely ill individuals will be exchanged on an ‘all for all’ basis. This is a humanitarian gesture on our part," stated Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and Russian Presidential Aide, following the meeting.

In addition, Russia will unilaterally return 6,000 recovered remains of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel to Ukraine. Russia also proposed a two-to-three-day ceasefire on certain segments of the line of contact.

Through Turkey, Russia handed Ukraine a draft memorandum for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. Medinsky explained that the document consists of two parts: how to achieve a genuine, long-term peace, and what steps must be taken to enable a full-scale ceasefire.

The key parameters for final conflict resolution in the Russian draft memorandum include international legal recognition of Crimea, the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as part of Russia, along with the withdrawal of Ukrainian armed formations from those territories.

A Ukrainian draft document also emerged. According to its list of demands, Kiev does not intend to commit to neutrality or renounce its aspirations to join NATO and the European Union. The Ukrainian side expects an immediate 30-day ceasefire with the option for extension, and the line of demarcation is to be monitored by the United States and third-party countries.

"In the Ukrainian memorandum, they are effectively demanding that we surrender, so it was obvious that Russia would not agree to any deal within the framework of these exchanged memoranda. There is no room for compromise," Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia.

The exchange of memoranda is significant in terms of the potential for narrowing the gap between negotiating positions, expert at the Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Kortunov told Vedomosti. The expert emphasized that setting out conditions in writing at this initial stage makes it possible to identify potential "points of convergence," which can then serve as a foundation for developing ways to reconcile positions on the most divisive issues.

According to Kortunov, the overall prospects for a new round of talks and the continuation of the current negotiation format depend on whether the negotiators on both sides possess a clear mandate to make concessions, as well as on the achievement of concrete agreements "If so, a new round could take place within a couple of weeks or a month," Kortunov concluded.

According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, what happens next is now of pivotal importance, following a second round of negotiations that failed to yield an agreement on a durable ceasefire. Vladimir Zelensky, currently on an official visit to Vilnius, stated that in the absence of tangible results (specifically, what Kiev defines as such) from the second round, President Donald Trump must respond with additional pressure tools against Russia.

It remains unclear whether Trump, who has called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, is ready to endorse more stringent measures against Moscow, the newspaper writes. However, US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican from South Carolina, included in Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat from Connecticut), co-authors of a sweeping anti-Russian sanctions bill, are already visiting European capitals in an effort to persuade allied nations to enforce new sanctions against Russia ahead of the G7 summit scheduled for June 15-17 in Canada.

 

Kommersant: London unveils largest defense overhaul, citing Russian threat

The United Kingdom has announced the largest defense investment initiative since the Cold War, including a significant boost to its nuclear arsenal, as part of a sweeping rearmament program aimed at countering Russia. Over the next few years, the British government plans to spend more than $20 bln solely on ammunition production. The strategy also includes the construction of new submarines, a dramatic increase in warhead manufacturing, enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, and investments in drones, cyber technologies, and artificial intelligence, Kommersant writes. According to media reports, the UK also intends to restore the airborne component of its nuclear deterrent - abandoned in the late 1990s. British officials have made it clear that these moves are primarily directed at deterring Russia.

On Monday, June 2, Prime Minister Keir Starmer presented a new strategic defense review. In his address, he stated that the threat facing the UK today is "more serious, more immediate and more unpredictable than at any time since the Cold War," referring chiefly to the perceived threat from Russia. To meet this challenge, Starmer proposed increasing defense spending from the current 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027, and to 3% by 2034. The British Armed Forces, he stressed, must be ready to engage in war at any moment.

Experts estimate that the United Kingdom currently possesses around 225 nuclear warheads - though the actual number may be higher, as the government ceased publishing detailed data on its arsenal some time ago while retaining the right to expand its stockpile.

According to Alexander Ermakov, a research fellow at the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, the UK is likely preparing to formally join NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program. He also suggested that the move could serve as a way to "legitimize" the deployment of US nuclear bombs to the UK’s RAF Lakenheath base, which houses American squadrons.

Ermakov predicted that Russia will "undoubtedly react extremely negatively" to the expansion of NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program and the enhancement of the UK’s nuclear capabilities. He added that this would also represent a significant shift in US policy on overseas nuclear basing. "For the past 35 years, the United States has consistently reduced both the geographical scope and the number of deployed warheads," he added.

 

Izvestia: Trump supporter Karol Nawrocki becomes President of Poland, setting stage for divided government

Karol Nawrocki, backed by the opposition Law and Justice party, has been elected President of Poland with 50.89% of the vote, according to official data from the State Electoral Commission. His opponent, Rafal Trzaskowski of the ruling Civic Coalition, secured 49.11%, despite leading in exit polls. Nawrocki’s victory ensures the continued coexistence of a president and a prime minister from opposing political factions - a dynamic that, experts say, may even lead to early parliamentary elections, Izvestia writes. The new head of state is expected to maintain a strong orientation toward Washington, and his campaign was actively supported by the Trump administration. However, analysts noted that Warsaw’s policies toward Russia and Ukraine are unlikely to undergo change.

Read also
Nawrocki elected Polish president — official results

According to Vadim Trukhachyov, Associate Professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities, the Polish electorate appears to have deliberately chosen a divided-power configuration between the presidency and the government.

"They made this choice to ensure that no single extreme prevails - to avoid full subordination to the European Union, while also preserving stable relations with Brussels," he told Izvestia. The expert added that both presidential candidates shared similar positions on Russia, and therefore no shift in Warsaw’s posture should be expected. Poland will continue to support Ukraine, though Nawrocki is said to be more skeptical about Kiev than the current ruling party.

Moreover, Karol Nawrocki has signed a declaration that includes a formal rejection of Ukraine’s NATO accession. According to Nawrocki, allowing Ukraine to join the alliance would effectively place the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization in a state of war with Russia.

Nawrocki’s win gives Washington a new ally within the European Union - an outcome that partly offsets the recent defeat of Trump ally George Simion in Romania. Still, analysts caution against interpreting Poland’s trajectory as a wholesale pivot toward the United States. Rather, a two-fold strategy is expected to persist, with the president deepening ties with Washington while the prime minister continues engagement with the EU.

 

Kommersant: Escalating US tariff policy seen as catalyst for long-term global economic transformation

Leading economists around the world expect a significant worsening in the state of the global economy over the next year due to growing uncertainty, according to the Chief Economists Outlook published by the World Economic Forum. The United States is forecast to suffer the most from the ongoing trade war, with experts predicting sluggish economic growth. Europe and China are also among those expected to be "seriously affected," although China could potentially demonstrate resilient growth if it successfully addresses its accumulated domestic challenges. Overall, the report indicates that economists increasingly view Washington’s trade policy as a driver of long-term fundamental shifts in the global economy.

According to the economists surveyed, US trade policy will fuel inflation (as stated by 77% of respondents) and reduce the volume of global trade (89%). Retaliatory measures are also expected to exert additional pressure on global trade dynamics: 57% of those surveyed anticipate that reciprocal tariffs will be actively imposed in the coming months.

At present, just over half of the experts (53%) believe the "economic damage" from the trade war will be concentrated in the United States and in those countries facing heightened tariffs on their exports to the US. Meanwhile, nearly one-third (32%) believe the impact will be felt even by nations not directly involved in the confrontation.

The outlook for the European economy remains uncertain. Half of the economists surveyed expect weak growth due to trade-related instability, while 36% anticipate moderate expansion. Notably, the lingering effects of recent monetary easing may support growth in the near term: 76% of respondents expect further interest rate cuts.

As a result of US tariff policy, China’s economic growth is projected to slow more than expected - declining sentiment is already evident among both consumers and businesses.

The majority of leading economists (76%) regard Donald Trump’s trade policy as a factor capable of triggering structural transformations in global trade - potentially reshaping supply chains - and do not expect its effects to be short-lived.

 

Izvestia: Northern Sea Route to become key corridor linking Russian Arctic resources with Chinese market

The Northern Sea Route will help boost shipments of Russian raw materials from the Arctic to China, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Izvestia. This opens access to promising Arctic projects, including in the energy and resource sectors. Existing joint ventures in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production are already in operation, and additional initiatives are under consideration, the ambassador emphasized. According to experts, this may lead to the development of cross-regional shipping routes to China via northern ports along the Northern Sea Route.

"China is already a participant in our LNG production complexes, and in the future, other joint initiatives may be implemented. In this context, the Northern Sea Route is not merely a transportation corridor but a crucial link between the Chinese market and the resource base of the Russian Arctic zone," the ambassador said.

The decision to advance the Northern Sea Route was personally agreed upon by President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping in May 2024, following the Russian president’s state visit to China. The mutual interest in Northern Sea Route development is understandable, especially against the backdrop of sanction-related pressures that are disrupting global supply chains, the newspaper writes.

China is also keen on the advancement of the northern corridor, Morgulov noted, citing several clear advantages for Beijing. First, it is economically beneficial. Second, in recent years, China’s economy has required greater diversification of its trade and transport routes.

"The key benefit lies in reducing transportation costs - a transit through the Arctic between China’s eastern seaboard and Northern European ports is 15-20 days shorter than the traditional route via the Suez Canal. This results in nearly a twofold savings in both time and fuel expenditures, which is especially important for high-margin cargo," the Russian ambassador to China told Izvestia.

This growing demand is already evident in the data. In 2024, Chinese shipping companies completed 14 voyages and transported a total of 176,000 metric tons of containerized cargo, a nearly twofold increase in both metrics compared to 2023, Morgulov added.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Read more
Zelensky drags US into conflict by ordering drone strikes deep into Russia — ex-adviser
"We are being sucked into a kinetic World War III right now that is going to dwarf the 20th century World Wars I and II," Steve Bannon said
Read more
Russian soldiers behave responsibly towards children in Ukraine — Medinsky
Ukraine’s "shameful PR campaign" on this score must be stopped, Russia’s chief negotiator stressed
Read more
IOC, not IIHF, decides on Russia's ice hockey participation at Olympics — chief Tardif
In early February, the IIHF Council ruled at its session to extend its sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian teams through the 2025-2026 season
Read more
Lavrov, UN relief chief discuss situation in Ukraine
Read more
Russia's memorandum aims to address Ukrainian conflict's root causes — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that the settlement topic is utterly complex
Read more
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes off Turkey’s coast
A tsunami warning was issued
Read more
Russia offers Ukraine to cease fire for 2-3 days in certain areas — chief delegate
The offer is made so that commanders could pick up the soldiers’ bodies
Read more
Hungary not to refuse from ties with Russia — top diplomat
"Hungary will not refuse from its peacekeeping position, we will not refuse from energy cooperation with Russia and we will continue supporting Donald Trump’s peace plan," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Industrial facility in Ukrainian city of Chernigov suffers damage
The air raid warning remained in effect for about two and a half hours
Read more
Consent to brief 'frontline lull' to show Kiev's readiness for peace — legislator
Leonid Slutsky reaffirmed that Russia’s primary objective remains unchanged: "to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and to guarantee Russia’s national security"
Read more
Kiev increases its 'drone terror' against residents of Russia — diplomat
"By carrying out daily raids the Kiev regime is seeking to exert psychological strain on Russian citizens," Rodion Miroshnik noted
Read more
Hungarian PM expects Ukraine settlement to be part of major deal between Russia, US
Orban believes that "it’s only possible to reach an agreement through a deal between Russia and America, which would not be just about the war, territories and borders"
Read more
List of 339 children to be handed to Russia’s human rights commissioner — chief negotiator
According to Vladimir Medinsky, each name will be "checked"
Read more
Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia
According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukrainian cities of Poltava, Odessa
Earlier, a blast was reported in the Sumy Region
Read more
Kiev attacks Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 60 UAVs in past day
Five civilians were injured
Read more
Ukraine no longer capable of launching large-scale counterattacks due to losses — expert
In particular, the enemy suffered heavy losses in the Krasnoarmeysk area and was forced to withdraw a number of units from four Ukrainian brigades
Read more
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks wraps up in Istanbul
At the beginning of the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered a welcoming speech, noting that the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine produced significant results
Read more
New swaps, exchanging memorandums: Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
The parties exchanged settlement documents and also agreed on new prisoner exchanges
Read more
Macron statue stolen from wax museum in Paris — media
According to preliminary findings, early in the morning, two women and a man, disguised as museum employees, seized the statue and carried it out of the building through an emergency exit, wrapping it in a blanket
Read more
Ukraine gave Germany no forewarning about drone attack on Russia — cabinet
German Cabinet Spokesman Stefan Cornelius added that Berlin did not believe Kiev was under any obligation to provide such information
Read more
Vital for Armenia to maintain ties with Russia amid tensions in Syunik province — expert
According to Tigran Meloyan, Armenia realizes that it won’t be able to completely normalize its relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey overnight
Read more
Kia to recall over 55,000 cars in Russia
The recall will cover Kia Sorento, Soul, and Cerato models sold from 2010 to 2016
Read more
Top Belarusian diplomat to visit Russia on June 9-10
Maxim Ryzhenkov will meet with the Russian foreign minister; a number of other events are also expected to be held
Read more
Ukrainian myth about 'kidnapped' children busted by Istanbul talks — Russian diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik said that Kiev kept pumping the numbers up "with the goal of accusing Russia of near-genocide of Crimean children"
Read more
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Read more
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
Read more
Over 200 inmates escape from prison during earthquake — TV
One inmate died and a prison employee and three servicemen were injured in the resulting chaos
Read more
Russian forces advance roughly 1 km near Grigorovka, Kalinovo in DPR in past days — expert
As regards the neighboring town of Chasov Yar, Andrey Marochko added, Russian troops have advanced in its northern and central sectors
Read more
Ukrainian attack leaves 100,000 people in Kherson Region without electricity
Power engineers are working to restore electricity supplies, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
NATO no longer controlled by its allies, senior Russian senator argues
According to Konstantin Kosachev, NATO is something contrary to sovereignty that undermines the rationale and principles of international law
Read more
Kiev regime constantly keeps Ukrainian people under information dome — journalist
All Ukrainian media outlets have been turned into "tools of disinformation" and merged into a single "national telethon," Maksim Isaev noted
Read more
No one hurt in drone attack on Murmansk Region — authorities
According to Andrey Chibis, it was a massive attack
Read more
Iran set to reject US nuclear deal proposal — report
According to the diplomatic source, the proposal is a "non-starter" that fails to address Tehran's interests or soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment
Read more
US nuclear deal offer allows Iran to enrich uranium — media
The media outlet points out that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt "did not deny any of the details of the proposal described to Axios"
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West makes Ukraine lose up to 210 troops
According to battlegroup spokesman Ivan Bigma, air defense units shot down 13 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack
Read more
Russia to unilaterally transfer 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian service members — Medinsky
Russia is ready to receive the bodies of Russian servicemen, if the Ukrainian side has them, Russia’s chief negotiator said
Read more
North Korea calls report on cooperation between Moscow, Pyongyang violation of sovereignty
The head of the foreign policy department of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the report was fabricated, while the group has no legitimate grounds for existence
Read more
Expert puts odds of Kiev abiding by three-day ceasefire as fifty-fifty
"It’s hard to say how things will go, especially because intense fighting is underway along the line of contact", Andrey Marochko said
Read more
NATO to reassess weaknesses after Ukraine’s strike on Russian airfields — NYT
The newspaper notes that the massive June 1 attack will not stop Russia from continuing offensive operations
Read more
Press review: West’s reaction to attacks in Russia and new Moscow-Kiev talks confirmed
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 2nd
Read more
Ukraine's neutrality, recognition of Donbass, Novorossiya: key ideas of Russian memorandum
The first section of the document contains the "basic parameters of the final settlement", the second section of the document, devoted to the terms of the ceasefire, contains two scenarios the events might follow
Read more
Trump’s move to withdraw nomination for NASA administrator US internal affair — Roscosmos
Bakanov said he is looking forward to a new nominee
Read more
Russia’s proposals call for elections in Ukraine, followed by peace treaty signing
Russia's memorandum also emphasizes that the peace treaty between Moscow and Kiev must be approved by "a legally binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council"
Read more
Russia didn't kidnap any children, only saved them from warzones — chief negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky added that Russian social workers are now engaged in returning the kids to their families
Read more
US won’t let Iran enrich uranium under potential agreement, Trump says
According to the US leader, Joe Biden "should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching'"
Read more
Nawrocki's victory in election to weaken Ukraine's position in Poland — expert
Nikolay Mezhevich noted that he doesn't really understand how a country that does not have clear borders and is at war can join a bloc such as the EU or NATO
Read more
PREVIEW: South Korea holding snap presidential election
The main struggle is between opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung, the favorite in the presidential race, and Kim Moon-soo, who represents the ruling People Power Party
Read more
Ukraine offers new round of talks with Russia in June — defense minister
Rustem Umerov, who leads Kiev's delegation, proposed to hold the meeting between June 20 and 30
Read more
Russian senator calls for rewarding those who tried to prevent drone attack in Siberia
"They are real heroes," Natalya Nikonorova stressed
Read more
Kiev still mum on CPC attack — Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian armed units attacked the CPC’s Kropotkin Pump Station on February 17
Read more
Three servicemen die in Tu-22 bomber incident at airfield near Kaluga
A commission of Russia’s Aerospace Force has been sent to the scene to establish the causes of the incident
Read more
Zelensky says Ukraine has invitation to attend NATO summit
He said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga will now be talking with his counterparts about "infrastructure and what the results of this summit in The Hague could be"
Read more
In Istanbul Russia returns situation to norms of humanitarian law — MFA
Russia's proposals "included the transfer of the remains of deceased Ukrainian soldiers, humanitarian truces aimed at gathering bodies, and the exchange of the sick and wounded"
Read more
Former German foreign minister elected president of 80th UNGA session
Some diplomats expressed concern that her appointment could cost Germany votes, particularly from countries in the Global South
Read more
Ukraine must implement measures for ceasefire or withdraw Armed Forces from four regions
The second section of Russia's memorandum, dedicated to the conditions for a ceasefire, outlines two possible scenarios
Read more
EU’s irrational policy may lead to armed conflict with Russia — European Parliament member
Fernand Kartheiser highlighted the need "to at least try to prevent an arms race and do everything possible to counter the arguments of warmongers"
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack administrative building, school, community center in Kursk Region
The buildings sustained damage, preliminary, there have been no casualties, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV assembly workshops over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,430 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian army dislodges main Ukrainian forces from Stupochki in Donetsk region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that consistent efforts were underway to mop up adjacent territories
Read more
Russia’s memorandum for Ukraine aims to find compromise, analyst says
According to Vladimir Zharikhin, the greatest resistance from Kiev should be expected in the matter of recognizing Crimea, Donbass and Novorossiya as parts of Russia, and also the idea of dropping its ambition to join NATO
Read more
Russia calls for withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass, Novorossiya within 30 days
The memorandum also noted that after the initiation of work on the text of a peace treaty, a two-to three-day truce will be declared to collect the bodies of the deceased from the neutral zone
Read more
US provides Ukraine with no intelligence to prepare drone attack on Russia — CBS
"Ukraine gathered its own information," correspondent said
Read more
Russian forces find ways to improve positions despite Ukraine’s mass use of drones
According to DPR head Denis Pushilin, the primary focus is on the Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka directions
Read more
Russia hands over two-part memorandum to Ukraine — Medinsky
"The first one is about how to reach a truly lasting peace, the second part highlights the steps to be taken toward a real ceasefire," Russia’s chief negotiator said
Read more
West is using Kiev’s strikes on Russia to exert pressure in negotiations — expert
"This suggests that none of our demands outlined in the memorandum will be fulfilled," Vitaly Kiselev said
Read more
Minsk open to dialogue with Trump administration — Belarusian Foreign Ministry
According to Ruslan Varankov, Belarus sees potential for interaction with the current US administration
Read more
Ukrainian army suffers heavy losses on junction of DPR and Zaporozhye Region — expert
Andrey Marochko said earlier that despite the resistance of Ukrainian forces, Russian units are advancing in the area on a stretch of the frontline more than 30 kilometers wide
Read more
Luxembourg MEP calls on EU to stop demonizing Russia, advises dialogue
"The sanctions policy has a minor effect only and should be rejected for the sake of a search for solutions through negotiations and compromise," Fernand Kartheiser said
Read more
Multilayered protection gives Russian tanks advantage against western ones
According to Rostec, there are numerous examples when domestic tanks preserved combat capability despite numerous hits by antitank weapons
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Russian chief negotiator says Ukraine receives 101 children back, hands over 22
According to Vladimir Medinsky, the list of 339 names demonstrates that the Ukrainian side tends to make a show for "bleeding-heart European old ladies," as he put it, out of the topic of abducted children
Read more
MAKS airshow may not be held this year — source
The event is held once in two years
Read more
Next round of US-Iran talks may not happen at all — TV
According to the broadcaster, Iran considers Washington’s new nuclear deal proposal to be "incoherent and disjointed, very unrealistic, and with excessive demands"
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat meets IAEA chief, criticizes agency’s report on Iran
"Abbas Araghchi said the agency must not let its credibility be tarnished by political motives and pressures from some member states," the statement reads
Read more
What we know about power outage in Kherson, Zaporozhye Regions due to Kiev's drone attack
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky noted that the power outage affected more than 600,000 residents
Read more
TASS photo exhibition dedicated to late Pope Francis opens in Moscow
TASS General Director Andrey Kondrashov, First Deputy General Director Mikhail Gusman, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Apostolic Nuncio to Russia Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello took part in the exhibition opening
Read more
Giving up NATO's eastward expansion to become condition for Ukraine settlement — expert
Meanwhile, Jeffrey Sachs admitted that "the rhetoric of NATO enlargement might or might not be stopped after such an event"
Read more
Russian forces launch FAB-1500 bombs to wipe out 20 Ukrainian troops in DPR — source
Twenty people were killed and ten were injured
Read more
List of children wanted by Ukraine calls ICC decisions into question — Russian diplomat
"These 339 names could have been thoroughly researched within a few months, including identification, verification, and proper documentation," Rodion Miroshnik stated
Read more
Moscow, Kiev show willingness to solve conflict, but conditions not ripe — Chinese expert
"Compared to the first direct contacts, significant progress has been made," Sun Qi said
Read more
Russian embassy firmly rejects London's 'fabricated, absurd accusations' of attacks
"Russia poses no threat to the United Kingdom and its people," the diplomatic mission underlined
Read more
Ukraine hands Russia list of children it wants back — Zelensky office's head
In Andrey Yermak's view, these children were "illegally" taken to Russia
Read more
EU unlikely to prepare new sanctions on Russia by mid-June — media
According to the media outlet, the US bill that calls for 500% tariffs on all imports from buyers of Russian goods could also damage European countries
Read more
Ukrainian attacks on Russian military facilities aimed at disrupting talks — German expert
Sevim Dagdelen emphasized the gravity of the situation, warning that "celebrating or rejoicing is entirely inappropriate, especially given the specter of a potential nuclear response from Russia"
Read more
MAKS air show deferred until next year — Rostec CEO
The event was not held in 2023 and 2024 as well
Read more
Nawrocki elected Polish president — official results
The turnout was a record 72.63%, with slightly over 21 million voting
Read more
Almost 90 Russians injured, eight killed over week due to Ukrainian strikes — diplomat
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 1,900 various munitions at Russian territory over the past week
Read more
Ukrainian authorities evacuate children from conflict zone to Europe — Russian lawmaker
Viktor Vodolatsky noted that Moscow and Kiev will soon engage in a children swap
Read more
Chechen head says eliminates Ukraine’s manpower, equipment on Orekhovsky direction
Ramzan Kadyrov said that the enemy column was detected in a timely manner, trying to covertly change positions
Read more
Russian memorandum implies ban on nuclear arms for Ukraine
Termination of mobilization in Ukraine is anticipated in a packaged proposal for the ceasefire in Ukraine, according to the memorandum
Read more
Pentagon to include Greenland in US Northern Command’s zone of responsibility — newspaper
According to the report, this clearly is going to worry Europe
Read more
UK getting ready for war, PM says
Keir Starmer outlined the UK's commitments to NATO, including the commitment of nuclear capability
Read more
Russian memorandum implies lifting of all Ukrainian sanctions against Russia
The document also calls for "rejecting introduction of new economic sanctions"
Read more
Britain says to build 12 submarines to deter Russia
It said that the fleet will be expanded with SSN-AUKUS type submarines with a nuclear power plant and conventional weapons
Read more
Expert says Kiev to benefit more from exchange of wounded soldiers
According to Andrey Marochko, the swap will primarily include severely wounded and sick soldiers, as well as service members under the age of 25
Read more
Russia demands withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions
Other parameters of the settlement also include Ukrainian neutrality, implying its renunciation of accession to military alliances and coalitions, along with a "prohibition of any military activities by third states on Ukrainian territory and the deployment of foreign military formations, military bases, and military infrastructure"
Read more
NYT sees Russia-Ukraine talks without ceasefire as Moscow’s ‘tactical win’
As for the progress of the talks in Turkey on Monday, expectations were low, according to the report
Read more