Nawrocki elected Polish president — official results

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Karol Nawrocki, a candidate from Poland’s Law and Justice (PiS) opposition party, has become the country’s president after defeating Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the ruling Civic Coalition, in the runoff round of the presidential election, Chairman of Poland’s National Electoral Commission (PKW) Sylwester Marciniak said at a press conference aired by the TVP Info channel.

"The National Electoral Commission has established that during the June 1, 2025 runoff vote, between the two candidates for the Polish president’s office, Karol Tadeusz Nawrocki garnered more votes and was elected president," the official said.

The figures he cited confirmed information published on the commission’s site: 10,606,877 voters cast their ballots for Nawrocki which is 50.89% of the total number of votes deemed valid. Runner-up Trzaskowski received 49.11% with almost 370,000 fewer voters supporting his bid.

The turnout was a record 72.63%, with slightly over 21 million voting in the runoff out of 29.3 million eligible voters. About 189,000 ballots were recognized as invalid.