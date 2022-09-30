{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Will Nord Stream leaks be investigated and EU trucks facing ban from Russia

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 30th
© EPA-EFE/SWEDISH COAST GUARD

Izvestia: Can a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incident be expected?

It is too early to speak about an international investigation into the accidents at the Nord Stream pipelines, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky told Izvestia. Per Moscow’s request, the UN Security Council will hold a session on the gas pipeline ruptures on September 30 where, according to the diplomat, Russia is hoping to get its colleagues’ assessment of the events. Both the West and Russia concur that the gas leaks occurred as a result of sabotage and that these incidents need to be investigated. However, this process has not yet been launched and some countries have already begun to point fingers.

Read also
Kremlin admits that Nord Stream incident could be terrorist attack

Gazprom would be interested in a probe since the accident hurts its commercial interests, says Director of the Center for European Information Nikolay Topornin, noting that the pipeline was insured and compensation is due following an assessment of the damages. "As for the investigation, there are a lot of international legal and technical subtleties. The gas pipelines are located in the territorial waters of certain countries, that is, in foreign jurisdictions. It will be difficult to get to the bottom of this without the involvement of technically equipped countries, such as the US and Russia, since satellite images and the monitoring of traffic near the site of the incident are needed," the expert explained, adding that under the current political conditions cooperation in this investigation seems unlikely.

As for the issue of restoring the pipelines, National Energy Security Fund expert Igor Yushkov thinks that it should be done by Gazprom or some other Russian company since foreign companies are not likely to get involved. According to him, repairing Nord Stream is theoretically possible yet might not be rational since "the Europeans are saying that they won’t use the pipelines and plan to reduce the purchases of Russian gas."

He noted that the accidents did not impact the supplies since Nord Stream 1 suspended deliveries in early September due to maintenance while Nord Stream 2 had never been launched. "Those are strategic risks for Europe," the expert says, noting that the pipelines served as a safety net in case of a cold winter or a gas deficit. Now, that safety net is gone.

 

Vedomosti: What’s next for the four new Russian regions?

Creating a new territorial ministry for the four regions that decided to join Russia is not in the works, various sources told Vedomosti. The issue of the system of administration of the new regions emerged after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions voted at the September 23-27 referendums in favor of joining Russia.

Read also
How DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporozhye voted for joining Russia

A source close to the presidential administration notes that a separate ministry is not yet needed since "the special military operation is underway on these territories," which means that it requires control on the part of the military. "Ministries are being created under calmer conditions," says political scientist Alexey Makarkin. In his opinion, during the transitional period, the new territories should be controlled by a newly created plenipotentiary representation with "direct access to the president" which will help swiftly resolve the many issues that are likely to emerge.

According to one of the sources close to the government, the idea of creating a separate agency was discussed in due course yet no decision was made on the matter.

 

Kommersant: New EU envoy kicks off his mission to Russia

The European Union’s ambassador to Moscow, French diplomat Roland Galharague has arrived in the Russian capital, replacing Germany’s Markus Ederer who left Russia in early September. His mission begins under highly complicated conditions since relations between Moscow and the EU have never been this tense.

Kommersant’s diplomatic sources close to EU structures told the newspaper that there weren’t many takers for this office since everyone understands that it involves working in a highly charged atmosphere with a limited staff due to mutual expulsions and a very restricted agenda. Amid the Ukrainian crisis, the European Union began to gradually fold political dialogue and consultations with Russia on various issues, ranging from the war on terrorism and drug trafficking to energy and climate. After the onset of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine this work stopped altogether.

According to Kommersant’s sources in diplomatic circles, in general, Moscow’s attitude to Galharague is "even-handed." "He is a professional, speaks Russian and is French (which is important). We’ll see how he acts," one of the sources said.

"We will look at his deeds. He has good chances of maintaining dialogue on a diplomatic level. It is important for him to understand this and not to attempt to meddle in domestic affairs," another source noted.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Far East Development Minister weighs in on Northern Sea Route, cooperation with India

Russia began building up the Northern Sea Route as an alternative international transport and logistics corridor which now, under the US-led West’s sanctions and the departure of foreign transportation carriers, has taken on major geopolitical significance.

The annual volume of freight traffic over the Northern Sea Route has been confirmed by all companies, and by 2024 it will reach 90 mln tons, Russian Minister for Far East Development Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with the newspaper. He also talked about renewable energy on Spitsbergen, record tourist inflows to the Kurils and highlighted cooperation with India.

He pointed out that the Arctic is of particular interest for the Global South since it depends on maritime trade in order to ensure food and merchandise supplies as well as export-import flows to that part of the world. The region has geostrategic significance for China, India, and the countries with major port hubs such as Singapore and the Persian Gulf states.

The official noted that given the current interest in pharma sector investments, cooperation with India has become particularly important. "India is a serious player on the pharmaceutical market and produces many off-patent medicines under its own brand names. Until 2022, a significant share of Russia’s pharmaceutical market was occupied by imported products while not all of them will continue to be imported. A serious niche is opening up for localizing this production. And an entire range of Indian companies, including [those interested in] setting up production in the Far East are already discussing projects with Russia," Chekunkov said.

 

Media: EU trucks may be barred from entering Russia

According to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, the government may prohibit the entry of trucks from unfriendly states to Russia.

"We’ve been waiting precisely for this decree for months now. We proposed not to completely ban the import of merchandise but to introduce restrictions on trucks entering Russia so that cargos are handed over at the border. European carriers will enter the border zone and hand over the cargos to our carriers," President of the Gruzavtotrans Association Vladimir Matyagin told Rossiyskaya Gazeta. According to him, this will help those Russian truckers who lost their jobs due to the sanctions to transport merchandise domestically.

Executive Director of BMJ Logistics Alexey Yakushev told Kommersant that back in April when the EU banned Russian and Belarusian transport carriers from crossing their borders, European logistics operators began preparing for retaliatory measures, actively wrapping up their activity in Russia. "So this ban will most likely affect small and medium-sized companies in the EU’s transport sector who continue to deliver cargos to Russia," he said, noting that domestic carriers would only win while those companies involved in imports from Europe would most likely shoulder additional expenses.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Kremlin, West point fingers over Nord Stream and Russia, Taliban reach deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 29th
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more