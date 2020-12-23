{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, EU launch blacklist battle and Armenian opposition wants PM’s ouster

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 23
© AP Photo/Francisco Seco

 

Izvestia: Russia, EU continue to hurl sanctions at each other

Moscow’s new sanctions against certain EU individuals, which bar them from entering Russia, are a tit-for-tat response in the war of restrictions unleashed in the fall, said experts interviewed by Izvestia. Political scientists believe a further escalation of tensions is on the horizon.

On December 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on retaliatory measures in response to the European Union’s October sanctions against Russian individuals over the situation surrounding Alexey Navalny.

Read also
Russia strikes back at EU over Navalny-fueled sanctions

"The EU’s sanctions were not based on evidence and targeted high-ranking officials in charge of Russia’s domestic policy. That said, the EU actually claimed that the attempt to poison Navalny had been made on orders of the Kremlin. Russia then vowed that the move would not go unanswered. The measures announced by the Foreign Ministry are retaliatory in nature," said Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov.

According to Director of Programs at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Ivan Timofeev, groundwork for the move was laid a while ago as the EU blacklist emerged back in October, but there are nuances to Russia’s measures. "Russia’s sanctions can be described as partially proportional. Moscow imposed restrictions on a number of EU individuals based on the principle of reciprocity but the thing to note is that they concern only visa matters, while the European Union also imposed financial sanctions," the expert pointed out.

Suslov, in turn, stressed that tensions could escalate further. In his view, the United States can also be expected to introduce sanctions related to the Navalny case. The Trump administration is currently focused on the vote recount but it may still address the matter. Alternatively, the incoming Biden administration will do it.

 

Kommersant: Navalny's video may provide grounds for criminal investigation, legal experts say

Lawyers believe that Alexey Navalny’s video of his phone call with a purported FSB officer concerning his alleged poisoning provides grounds for a criminal investigation, Kommersant writes.

Managing partner at Kocherin and Partners Vladislav Kocherin said that the audio recording "can be viewed as information from open sources" thus serving as grounds for a criminal case to be initiated. "It can also be added to the files of a probe that was conducted earlier and the decision not to launch criminal proceedings can be reversed in light of new information," he added.

Read also
Navalny’s so-called investigation into his poisoning a provocation, FSB says

Managing partner at the Yempp law firm Sergei Yegorov, however, does not consider the recording to be reason enough for a criminal investigation because it was obtained unlawfully. At the same time, he believes that there is a need to open a case based on prior circumstances and study the recording as part of the investigation.

Head of the Department of Criminal Procedure at Moscow State University's faculty of law Leonid Golovko, in turn, pointed out that any kind of information has to undergo a legal analysis before any case is launched.

Head of the Civil Society Development Fund Konstantin Kostin is confident that the Russian authorities will act in accordance with the law rather than based on the current political climate. Particularly because the Navalny situation won’t have a significant impact on the 2021 parliamentary election as the large amount of his video views does not mean that voters will listen to his calls.

 

Izvestia: Armenian opposition determined to carry on with protests

Demonstrators have set up tents in front of the Government House in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Alen Simonyan, Vice President of the National Assembly (Armenia’s parliament) slammed the opposition’s demands as an attempt to usurp power but said that there were no plans to use force to disperse the protesters. Experts share the opinion that the demonstrators have become commonplace for Armenian society.

Read also
Armenian opposition setting up tents in central Yerevan square, demand PM’s resignation

Member of the Dashnaktsutyun opposition party Armen Rustamyan told the newspaper that protests would continue into the New Year until Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan steps down.

According to Director of the Yerevan-based Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan, the rallies haven’t yet reached a boiling point where the government can be overthrown. The scale of the demonstrations is not large enough at the moment since they involve up to 10,000 people, by comparison 200,000 to 300,000 participated in the 2018 protests, the expert noted. "However, I think that the opposition will be able to stabilize the protests soon. But the authorities won’t engage in talks with the demonstrators because they are sure that they will some how manage to remain in power," the political scientist said.

Political analyst Denis Denisov sees no reason for Pashinyan to resign in the near future, as well as for the protests, which have been solely political, to gain momentum and engulf the social agenda. As of now, the protesters are demanding that the authorities revise the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, the prime minister step down and martial law be lifted. "No severe crisis has broken out in the country despite the inflow of refugees from Karabakh, which is why the majority of people have come to view the protests as an acceptable and even commonplace thing," the expert emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ruble expected to undergo mutations next year

Stock markets did not take the news about the new coronavirus strain in the UK easily. The week began with a drop in oil prices, while the widening sanctions pressure exacerbated the situation for Russia. All of this has affected the exchange rate of the national currency. According to experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the ruble may nosedive in 2021 if matters continue to deteriorate, but vaccination offers hope that a new round of crisis can be prevented.

"If mass vaccination helps resolve the pandemic issue quickly, the dollar exchange rate may fall to the 70 ruble mark in the first six months of next year but the rate can later return to the 73 ruble per dollar level," said BCS investment expert Dmitry Babin. "A rise in oil prices could be crucial for the strengthening of the ruble, which will be facilitated by recovering demand and economic growth amid a decline in the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic," he added.

Uncertainty on global markets will remain until coronavirus vaccine developers prove that their vaccines are effective in the fight against the new strain of the virus, Finam analyst Anna Zaitseva pointed out.

"Meanwhile, this is not the first and certainly not the last mutation of the coronavirus. New strains emerged over the year but did not cause panic on the markets," the expert noted. "In this case, investors reacted negative largely because of tight restrictions," Zaitseva explained.

 

Izvestia: Pandemic boosts smartphone sales in Russia

The Russian smartphone market will hit a record turnover in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic and retail closure during the lockdown, Izvestia writes, citing mobile retailers. Sales are expected to reach about 32 mln devices by the end of the year, up six percent compared to 2019.

Read also
Russians spend more money on video games amid quarantine — retailers

Russians have tended to purchase more expensive smartphones this year and the average purchase size has grown by nine percent to 17,700 rubles ($233), according to the MTS mobile operator. The rise was particularly driven by remote work and distant learning, said Svyaznoy Vice President for Procurement and Development Mikhail Dogadin.

According to MegaFon Retail Director General Andrei Levykin, customers prefer to purchase high-performance devices with large screens to work and study from home.

The amount of money Russians spend on smartphones keeps climbing and is expected to reach the highest level on record by the end of the year, Citilink Procurement Director Oleg Pchelnikov pointed out. Russians used to spend two percent of their yearly budget on cell phones but now that rate is three percent, he specified. People are spending the money they had saved for foreign trips, dining out and movie-going cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions, the expert explained.

The demand for electronic devices may continue to grow next year based on currency fluctuations, analysts say. However, according to a source close to one of the retailers, shortages of goods will persist at the beginning of the year due to logistics issues created by the coronavirus pandemic.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia sends military aid to CAR and Navalny unveils ‘call’ with FSB agent
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 22
Read more
US publishes list of Russian and Chinese companies with alleged military ties
This list includes Russian agencies, in particular the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia plans to vaccinate elderly people against COVID-19 next week
According to the country’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine’s clinical trials on people aged above 60 are now nearing end
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force to receive 22 Su-57 fifth-generation fighters by late 2024
By 2028, 76 Su-57s will be provided for the Russian Armed Forces, according to the top brass
Read more
Putin pledges to solve Crimea’s water supply problem
Read more
White House cancels release of statement alleging Russia' involvement in cyberattack
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed earlier US allegations Russian hackers were behind those cyberattacks
Read more
‘Compares himself to Jesus’: Kremlin derides Navalny as having ‘delusions of grandeur’
The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that people should base their opinions on the official statement issued by the Federal Security Service
Read more
Onshore segment of Nord Stream 2 ready for commissioning
Construction of the gas pipeline in German territorial waters resumed on December 11
Read more
Russia officially denies involvement in hacker attacks on US institutions — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, it is Russophobia that is behind the accusations
Read more
Latest Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems go on combat alert in Siberia
Due to the systems, the Altai formation in Western Siberia has boosted its combat capabilities five-fold without expanding its staff, according to official data
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force gets 5 upgraded Tu-95MS strategic bombers
Read more
Karabakh rescuers find bodies of 22 Armenian soldiers
Rescuers have removed the bodies from Goradiz, Jebrail, and Ishkhanadzor
Read more
AstraZeneca and Sputnik V investor and developer sign agreement of cooperation on vaccines
The sides agreed to boost research and business relations that will include studies to explore the potential of a combined use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and the AZD1222 preparation developed by the British-Swedish AstraZeneca
Read more
Press review: Russia sends military aid to CAR and Navalny unveils ‘call’ with FSB agent
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 22
Read more
Russia sent 300 military instructors to CAR at government request
Three rebel groups last week formed an anti-government Coalition of Patriots for Change to launch combat operations on December 18 with the aim of gaining control of the main roads to Bangui and sealing off the capital
Read more
Vladimir Putin still does not use smartphone, spokesman says
While Putin does occasionally use the Internet, the head of state does not have too much time, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US should return to JCPOA without preconditions, Moscow says
Russian top diplomat Lavrov stressed that Russia had taken note of Iran’s statements, which claim that Iran is ready to return to full adherence of the JCPOA as soon as the US does the same
Read more
Russian envoy calls US export restrictions destructive, says they undermine interaction
According to Anatoly Antonov, "such steps drive our relations into an even deeper crisis"
Read more
Russia’s Chumakov Center can develop a vaccine against any coronavirus strains - director
The pace of its mutation is not rapid, Aidar Ishmukhametov added
Read more
Navalny’s so-called investigation into his poisoning a provocation, FSB says
The intelligence agency also stated that the video footage containing a phone call between Russian blogger Alexei Navalny and an alleged Federal Security Service employee is a fake
Read more
Russia needs to protect borders given risks of smoldering regional conflicts - Putin
Russian President ordered to pay serious attention to information security, fight against extremism, corruption and economic crimes
Read more
Vladimir Putin names betrayal as worst sin ever
Speaking about the case of journalist Ivan Safronov, charged with treason, Putin noted that "the worst sin ever […] is betrayal"
Read more
Media: Chinese research institutes ink major agreements on scientific personnel in Sanya
The event was attended by representatives of more than 200 research organizations, enterprises and universities
Read more
Russia to halt air service with UK from December 22
Restrictions will be in effect for a week
Read more
Djokovic becomes second male tennis player in history to spend 300 weeks as world No. 1
Previously, Swiss Roger Federer became the first to achieve the feat, with 310 weeks as world No. 1
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed with around 165 km left, says Putin
Construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters resumed on December 11 after an almost year-long shutdown
Read more
New spiral of US sanctions gives additional impetus for work, Rostec says
The United States Department of Commerce included Russia’s Rostec State Corporation in the list of Russian and Chinese companies and enterprises, which Washington suspects of cooperating with the two countries’ military
Read more
Kremlin views sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as elements of hybrid warfare
Read more
Russian Navy to get four submarines in 2021
Apart from that, six surface ships as well as 22 boats and support vessels will enter service with the Navy, according to the top brass
Read more
Belarusian prosecutors initiate criminal case against Tikhanovskaya, Coordination council
The Coordination council was created on the initiative of former Presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who refused to recognize the elections outcome
Read more
Putin signs decree to transform Northern Fleet into military district
The decree will enter into force on January 1, 2021
Read more
Press review: Trump blames China for cyber attack and Russia not closing skies with UK
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 21
Read more
Russian, Chinese strategic bombers carry out joint air patrol in Asia-Pacific region
As Russia’s Defense Ministry pointed out, "the measure was conducted as part of implementing the provisions of the 2020 military cooperation plan and is not aimed against third countries"
Read more
Russia strikes back at EU over Navalny-fueled sanctions
Moscow will expand the list of EU countries’ representatives who are prohibited from entering Russia
Read more
Russian Su-30 jet fighter escorts Japanese patrol plane over Sea of Japan, Sea of Okhotsk
According to the military, Russian airspace control means detected an airborne target approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan
Read more
Putin explains why German defense chief wants to deal with Russia from position of force
According to the Russian president, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wanted to show "how tough she is"
Read more
Russia, Iran working on broad range of trade and economic issues
Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak made a statement after the meeting with Oil Minister of Iran Bijan Namdar Zanganeh
Read more
Russia to place 13 Yars and Avangard ICBM launchers on combat alert next year
Additional funds allocated for the production of the systems will help reach the level of the strategic nuclear forces’ provision with advanced weapons at 88.3%, according to the top brass
Read more
Sweden hoping for further regional cooperation in Russia
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde had an interview with TASS about the 2020 achievements
Read more
Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Siberian city
No one was hurt
Read more
Experts name S-500 air defense system as possible ‘antidote’ to hypersonic weapons
Russia is currently working on systems of countering hypersonic weapons, which other countries still do not have, Putin told reporters on Thursday
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Russian paratroopers’ air-droppable artillery gun enters preliminary trials
The Lotos self-propelled artillery vehicle has a combat team of four, its rate of fire is 6-8 shots per minute and its firing range is up to 13 km
Read more
Issue of air service between Russia and UK under control
According to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, all decisions on that matter will be announced when taken
Read more
Putin, Macron confirm readiness for further cooperation on Karabakh, Ukraine
Previously, the two leaders discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 16
Read more
Trump believes he won’t need to invoke Insurrection Act
The 1807 bill permits the federal deployment of military force into the states to suppress insurrections
Read more
‘Mike’ and ‘Nick’ who? Kremlin spox unaware if mysterious German-Polish call was verified
The Belarusian president said earlier that the country's radio electronic intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin, which made it clear that the accusations of blogger Navalny's poisoning were fraudulent
Read more
Kazakhstan launches production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
A total of million vaccine doses will be made at the enterprise in stages
Read more
Putin approves State Council membership
The Council comprises a total of 104 people
Read more
Malaysia plans to get Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, prime minister says
Malaysia’s authorities also signed a deal on purchasing 6.4 mln doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said
Read more
Russian paratroopers receive latest parachutes for Arctic operation
The Stayer is designated for special forces’ airdrops from aircraft flying at speeds of up to 350 km/h, with an additional payload of up to 50 kg and can be used in the conditions of the Extreme North
Read more