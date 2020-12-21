Navalny’s so-called investigation into his poisoning a provocation, FSB says

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexey Navalny’s so-called investigation into its alleged poisoning with nerve agent is a provocation, prepared with support of foreign intelligence services, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press service told TASS.

"The so-called ‘investigation,’ published by A. Navalny in the Internet about the actions allegedly taken against him is a planned provocation, aimed at discrediting of the FSB and its employees, which would be impossible, without the organizational and technical support of foreign intelligence services," the FSB underscored.