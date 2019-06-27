{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
© EPA/RAINER JENSEN

 

Media: Russia views restored rights in PACE as step toward lifting sanctions

A breakthrough was made in Russia’s relations with Europe on Wednesday. During the voting in Strasbourg, legislators of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe restored the Russian delegation's full rights, which it lost back in 2014 over the events in Crimea. The Russian delegates have resumed their full-fledged work and even have taken part in the elections of the new Secretary-General of the Council of Europe. Their comments on Wednesday were similar, echoing that common sense had prevailed in PACE and now "the sanctions chain" around Russia had been broken, Kommersant writes. In response, the Ukrainian delegation left the Assembly.

RUSSIA-PACE RELATIONS

Speaking on whether the vote in PACE may influence dialogue between Russia and EU states, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s (upper house) Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Konstantin Kosachev told Kommersant: "We should neither underestimate nor overestimate the meaning of what has happened. This is a victory of common sense in a particular structure and under very specific circumstances." Though buoyed by enthusiasm, he stressed that "no doubt, the ice has been broken" yet on the other hand he noted with caution that it still was "not an ice drift," as he called it.

Other politicians seemed to be more upbeat about the news. "Actually, this is the first serious step, which runs counter to the sanctions policy, which has been pursued against Russia over the past five years," Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said. "This is an opportunity to fully represent the interests of our country in Europe’s oldest parliamentary organization and a chance to stamp out Ukrainian propaganda," Head of Russia’s delegation Pyotr Tolstoy said. Now the Russian Foreign Ministry together with the Finance Ministry will consider the issue of paying Moscow's debt to the Council of Europe.

Russia’s envoy to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky echoed the ‘common sense victory’ enthusiasm when he spoke to Izvestia. "Five years after the absence of the Russian delegation in PACE, finally its rights have been restored. And this has been done without damaging our position in any way. This move by PACE signals a real shift." According to Soltanovsky, the assembly’s decision has dealt a heavy blow to the image of those delegations that had opposed the restoration of Russia’s rights. It also undermined the practice of applying sanctions in the organization, the diplomat stressed.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine experiencing mood swings as most citizens back talks with Donbass

A new opinion poll conducted last week has shown that the Ukrainian public’s mood towards Donbass has changed over the past six months, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. The survey, carried out by the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research and the Social Monitoring Center, demonstrates that now 37% of Ukrainians would agree to grant a special status or autonomy to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as part of Ukraine.

Read also
Lavrov disappointed with Zelensky’s refusal to build direct dialogue with Donbass

The polls shows that 60.7% of Ukrainians support a compromise solution to the crisis while one-quarter (equals to the number of Poroshenko supporters) are against any concessions. Experts note that the Ukrainians, who had earlier dismissed any possibility of direct talks with Russia and Donbass, now acknowledge the prospect for such talks. Moreover, nearly 55% of Ukrainians are now ready to agree on holding direct talks between Kiev and the Donbass republics. Earlier, neither Kiev nor the Ukrainian public accepted this option, considering that direct talks with Donetsk and Lugansk would mean (also for the West) recognizing the self-proclaimed republics.

An earlier survey, conducted in February in the run-up to the Ukrainian presidential election, revealed that 72% of Ukrainians shared the view of Pyotr Poroshenko’s administration that the events in the country’s east are a conflict with Russia rather than a civil war. Two-thirds of Ukrainians were ready to make a compromise. That February opinion poll also showed that most respondents opposed the implementation of the Minsk accords. Only 20% of Ukrainians admitted the possibility of expanding the powers of the local authorities in Donbass after reintegration. Moreover, the option of granting a special status or autonomy to the DPR and LPR was out of question back then, the paper says.

 

Izvestia: All eyes on Trump’s upcoming talks with Xi, Putin

The G20 summit, which brings together the world’s major economies, will open in Japan’s Osaka on June 28. The host of the meeting - Japan - expects that at the two-day talks the parties will hammer out trade rules for the digital economy, agree on reforming the World Trade Organization and outline particular commitments aimed at overcoming the problems of growing inequality and climate change. However, politicians and economists are more focused now on whether the meeting between the US and Chinese leaders, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, will overcome tensions in the current trade war, which has had a serious ripple effect on other countries, Izvestia writes. Trump’s imminent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be also in the spotlight at the summit. However, experts are cautiously optimistic over these two upcoming meetings, the paper says.

Read also
Trump and Putin to meet in Osaka on Friday

"The expectations from Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping will be in the limelight at the G20. The success of containing protectionism will depend on it," Professor of World Economy and International Affairs Department at Higher School of Economics Alexey Portansky said. "But here great expectations are unfounded," and he went on to note that over the past 18 months both countries' leaders and ministers met and "this reportedly resulted in some agreements. But soon, it turned out that all of them were ruined," he explained.

"Now there is a very limited space for a compromise. It would be good if after the summit the final declaration included a 19+1 or 20-1 formula: 19 members confirm their commitments to trade liberalization and their readiness not to take new protectionist measures, but the US won’t join this," said Marina Larionova, Director of the Center for International Institutions Research at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA). At the Hamburg summit in 2017 the US refused to accept these principles for the first time, she recalled.

This year, judging by the latest high-profile events, global leaders are expected to discuss the deterioration of US ties with both China and Iran, which are taking its toll on all countries because this affects global oil prices, the paper writes.

At his anticipated meeting with Putin, Trump is expected to discuss Iran, Ukraine, Syria and the Middle East, as well as arms control and improving bilateral ties, the US administration said. However, there is no official agenda for the talks. The sides are not planning to sign any statements after this discussion, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Unlike the Russian-US track, Moscow’s dialogue with Tokyo will be much more substantive, Izvestia writes.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Calvey case, US sanctions stonewalling German investments in Russia

Despite sluggish economic activity in Russia and Western sanctions, German businesses have seen some growth, Izvestia writes referring to an opinion poll on the current business climate carried out by the Russian-German Foreign Trade Chamber, with its President Rainer Zele and Chairman of the Board Matthias Schepp presenting the survey on June 26 in Moscow.

Meanwhile, the poll shows that German companies still view Russia’s business climate as tough and there are no great expectations for its future. Just less than 30% of respondents have described the general dynamics as positive.

Read also
Head of Accounts Chamber comments on Calvey's arrest impact on capital outflow

The arrest of US investor Michael Calvey has also had a negative effect on the investors’ moods. However, according to Schepp, only 1% of the interviewed entrepreneurs said they refused to invest in Russia in the wake of this arrest, and another 4% postponed their investment plans.

It’s important to note that in the coming 12 months, some 55 companies plan to pump investments into Russia, and 44 of them said this sum would be to the tune of 395 mln euro, nearly half that mentioned in December 2018 (628 mln euro).

Speaking about the hurdles for Russia’s business climate indicated by the German investors, Schepp said the country’s authorities need to reduce state interference, red tape and avoid a return to a planned economy.

Meanwhile, German entrepreneurs seem to be more worried about US sanctions against Russia. According to Zele, these punitive measures are political and have been imposed by Congress, so this makes them more unpredictable. The poll, which questioned 141 German companies, shows that Washington’s sanctions have resulted in 1.1 bln euro in losses. Taking into account that more than 4,500 German companies are operating in Russia, these losses may be estimated at several billion euro, Schepp noted.

The Russian-German Foreign Trade Chamber, which brings together 900 companies, is the only foreign business association, where the number of members has grown over the past two years.

 

Kommersant: Russia, UAE discuss preventing another Gulf ‘storm’

Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Moscow shortly after his talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Abu Dhabi, which focused on creating a global anti-Iranian coalition. Judging by the statements made by the UAE’s top diplomat on Wednesday, despite the negative mood of certain Persian Gulf states on Iran, no one is seeking a fight, Kommersant writes.

Last week, US President Donald Trump prevented a military operation against Tehran right at the last moment. Over the past few months, US-Iranian relations have sharply deteriorated, as can be seen by the new US sanctions, Iran’s refusal to commit to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an attack on tankers in the Gulf of Oman, which Washington blamed on Tehran and finally Iran’s downing of a US drone, the paper writes.

Read also
Russia welcomes idea for Persian Gulf countries to sign non-aggression pact

Meanwhile, former Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexander Maryasov doubts that regional players will have the guts to undertake any practical steps against Iran. "Now we see that [the US-led] coalition is talking more than acting. The anti-Iranian rhetoric in the region is strong, but the countries have opted against any harsh practical steps to counter it. They understand that any serious steps might trigger Iran’s response. And regional players are afraid of this and that’s why they avoid serious provocations," the diplomat told Kommersant on the sidelines of a Russian-Iranian conference hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Another participant of the event, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov has emphasized that the anti-Iranian coalition’s line is "wrong and counterproductive." According to him, in case of escalation the entire region, including staunch opponents of Iran, may face "massive devastating consequences." This concerns such countries as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Israel and the UAE, on which Washington relies when building its anti-Iranian bloc.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Russia’s Almaz design bureau launches airborne anti-surveillance laser project
Earlier, a source said Russia had launched a project to build an aircraft equipped with new-generation laser weaponry
Read more
Sanctions against Russia can be lifted at any time, says French Prime Minister
Edouard Philippe stressed that "relations between the two countries are not limited to relations between the states, they also rely on the peoples, territories, the literature"
Read more
Press review: Georgian ex-speaker rips Tbilisi for riots and Putin to boost defense sector
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday
Read more
Russia gets applications from foreign customers for Tor M2E, Viking air defense systems
The CEO of Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport said that "this is a matter of ongoing negotiations"
Read more
Russia will respond in kind if EU starts lifting sanctions — Putin
It particularly concerns the lifting of restrictions that Russia was forced to impose in response to the EU’s sanctions, Putin said
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Preliminary estimate of Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway equals $23.9 bln
In April, Putin approved the start of designing the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line project
Read more
US begins to realize Russia will not abandon independent foreign policy, says Lavrov
The top diplomat characterized US attempts to force Russia to change its independent policy course as counterproductive
Read more
Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft with 3 ISS crewmembers onboard lands in Kazakhstan
The spacecraft delivered Roscosmos' cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA's astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques from the International Space Station
Read more
PACE’s aggressive minority fails to impose its viewpoint, says Russian senator
On Tuesday, PACE is expected to announce the terms for a possible return of the Russian delegation to the Assembly
Read more
Kremlin lauds PACE’s reinstatement of Russian delegation’s rights as ‘victory of reason’
PACE cannot adequately work without the participation of the Russian delegation, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Russia submits application to confirm its delegation's rights in PACE — official
PACE has earlier approved the resolution of Belgian representative Petra De Sutter that will allow the Russian delegation to take part in the Assembly's June session
Read more
US missiles near Russian borders to trigger crisis equal in scale to Caribbean — diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov believes "we should brace for the worst scenario"
Read more
Russia’s new amphibious assault ships to differ radically from Ivan Gren-class warships
The new amphibious assault ships are expected to enter service with the Russian Navy before 2025
Read more
Lavrov warns against ‘very bad scenario’ unfolding around Iran
Top Iranian officials have been placed on the US sanctions list
Read more
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Russian air defense systems repel attack at Hmeymim air base — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that "militants from illegal armed groups made an attempt to attack the Russian air base Hmeymim with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
Russia extends food embargo until 2020
The food embargo will stay in force until December 31, 2020
Read more
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
 The Ukrainian delegation has left PACE after the assembly approved the draft resolution confirming full powers of Russia’s delegation
Read more
Russian security chief slams attempts to put Iran on par with IS as inadmissible
Iran is a contributor to the fight against terrorism and the settlement of the conflict in Syria, according to the official
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Press review: Tbilisi riots to sting Georgia and Iran tops trilateral meeting in Jerusalem
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, June 24
Read more
Russia vows ‘countervailing military measures’ if NATO fulfills its INF-linked threats
Over the past years, the alliance’s member-states have adopted an ideology of a dual-track approach to their relations with Russia
Read more
Talks between security chiefs of Russia, US, Israel on Syria kick off in Jerusalem
Read more
Russia to build missile early warning radar in Crimea by late 2020 — source
A contract on building the Voronezh radar will be concluded during 2019, a source said
Read more
New strategy of military technical cooperation to be developed in Russia, says Putin
No effort must be spared to retain Russia’s leading positions on the global market for weapons, he stressed
Read more
Bulgaria to complete TurkStream branch before end of 2020
The pipeline's new branch will supply other European countries with gas
Read more
Port Dikson in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region to be opened for foreign vessels
Nw transshipment capacities are to be created, as well
Read more
Russia unveils advanced reconnaissance drone at Army-2019 forum
The drone is equipped with a 50 horsepower piston engine but later it will get a 70 horsepower power unit
Read more
Russia may start S-500 deliveries to troops ahead of schedule after successful trials
Russian defense minister earlier said that the deliveries of S-500 systems to the troops would begin in 2020
Read more
Shell explains why it withdrew from Baltic LNG project with Gazprom
After Shell’s exit from the project, Gazprom reported that they were considering technologies of Shell and Germany’s Linde AG for the LNG integrated complex project in Ust-Luga
Read more
Russian delegation in PACE will not tolerate any new restrictions — official
Russian State Duma member Leonid Slutsky said that "if they try to introduce new restrictions, we will leave Strasbourg"
Read more
Ukraine’s opposition welcomes Russia’s decision to lift ban on transit of Ukrainian goods
The chairman of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life stressed the economic importance of the decree
Read more
Russia calls on Iran to avoid escalation in tensions over nuke deal
Envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said that corresponding instructions could be given to experts in various fields, who could gather in the near future and define the relevant measures
Read more
Twenty-two people injured in emergency plane landing in Russia's Siberia
Two crewmembers have died
Read more
Moscow's envoy to UN reaffirms Russian forces in Syria strike only terrorist targets
The ambassador asked the UN and its bodies to double-check informaiton before releasing it
Read more
BRICS leaders to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka — document
According to a source in the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, the meeting will focus on financial and economic issues
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Polish national gets 14-year sentence for attempting to export S-300 components
Poland's major armed forces supplier may be involved in espionage against Russia
Read more
PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation
During the consideration of the powers of the Russian delegation in PACE, several participants in the session challenged them
Read more
Russia managed to replace imported components in defense products, says weapons exporter
According to Rosoboronexport, the Western sanctions had a negative impact on the global arms market as a whole
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm to feature Soviet experimental assault rifle at Army-2019 arms show
The rifle developed in 1965 will be the central exhibit among Soviet experimental firearms
Read more
Expert links Russian troops’ combat readiness check with tensions near state borders
This is a demonstrative step to let it know that any aggressive actions against Russia will get an adequate response, Sergei Lipovoi said
Read more
Putin extends counter sanctions until end of 2020
Putin also signed an additional document, which changes the norms of the original decree on counter-sanctions dated August 6, 2014
Read more
Serial Mi-28NM, modernized Ka-52 helicopters unveiled at Army-2019
100 modernized Mi-28NM are to be delivered to the Russian armed forces by 2028
Read more
Two Russian paratroopers drown during exercises in Crimea
The servicemen failed to get rid of a parachute harness after landing into the water
Read more
Press review: Jerusalem summit sets way to Putin-Trump talks and NATO brass meets Pentagon
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday
Read more
Iran in talks with Russia to establish mechanisms to cushion US sanctions - Zarif
Iranian Foreign Minister added that negotiations on monetary treaties include also Turkey, China, the Republic of Azerbaijan, India and some other countries
Read more
Kremlin says PACE’s decision on Russia does not indicate shift in attitude towards Crimea
On Monday, PACE adopted a resolution allowing Russia to participate in the assembly’s session in June
Read more