PACE begins to consider draft resolution on powers of Russia’s delegation

STRASBOURG, June 26. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has begun to consider the draft resolution on the powers of the Russian delegation, TASS correspondents inform.

The draft resolution based on the report by the assembly’s monitoring committee aims to reinstate full powers of the Russian delegation in Strasbourg. Earlier, Chairman of the Party of the European Left in PACE Tiny Cox said that the resolution’s text does not violate the rights of the Russian delegation in any way.

However, representatives of Ukraine, the UK and several other states have proposed 19 amendments to the project, some of them discussing the possibility of reinstating sanctions. "One amendment (the most minor one - TASS) is acceptable, however, if any of the remaining 18 is approved, we are leaving PACE," a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

According to the agency, delegations from Ukraine and the UK aim to participate in the discussion of the resolution, with about 30 MPs planning to take the floor. Members of the Russian delegation, headed by Pyotr Tolstoy, will also take part in the discussion.