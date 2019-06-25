Kremlin: Reinstatement of PACE Russian delegation’s rights is victory of reason

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin is positive about the adoption of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) resolution, reinstating the Russian delegation’s rights, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Speaking about the return of our delegation to PACE, adoption of the corresponding resolution and the mission of our parliamentarians, it is a very positive event, [which] can only be viewed positively," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It is not about a diplomatic victory of Moscow, this is about a victory of reason, because PACE cannot adequately work without the participation of the Russian delegation," he underlined.