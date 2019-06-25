PACE challenges powers of Russian delegation

STRASBOURG, June 25. /TASS/. Participants in the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Tuesday challenged the powers of the Russian delegation in the organization.

In order to challenge powers, according to the rules of the organization, the support of 30 parliamentarians from five countries is needed. During the consideration of the powers of the Russian delegation in PACE, several participants in the session challenged them.

Now, according to the rules of the organization, there will be a report on the restriction of powers, the vote on which will take place in the near future. If the report is adopted, the powers will be limited, if not - the Russian delegation will retain its rights in full.