Slutsky falls short of required majority to be elected PACE deputy president

STRASBOURG, June 26. /TASS/. The chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, Leonid Slutsky, has fallen short of the required number of votes for being elected vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier said 198 of PACE’s 316 members took part in the voting. Slutsky received 101 votes and this means that he fell short of the required majority. A second round will have to be held for electing the assembly’s vice-president from Russia. Under Article 16 the candidate is to receive a majority of votes on the condition at least 159 members of the Assembly cast their ballots. If the candidate fails to be elected in the second round, the vice-president’s seat will stay vacant, Pasquier said.