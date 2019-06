MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that he is not ready to build direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, is disappointing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Wednesday.

"It is disappointing that when asked if he would build direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk, President Zelensky said he wouldn’t," Lavrov said.