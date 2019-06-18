Zelensky’s rhetoric on Russia similar to Poroshenko, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The rhetoric on Russia of new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is similar to his predecessor Pyotr Poroshenko, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are carefully watching this and we tend to agree with the stance, which is now taking shape, that these positions are rather similar," Peskov said, when asked to comment on Zelensky’s statements on Russia.

Peskov also said that Putin will find the right words to say to Zelensky if their meeting takes place.

According to Peskov, he came across one of Zelensky’s interviews, in which he had said he already had a phrase to start a potential meeting with the Russian leader. "President Putin always starts his meetings with the most appropriate words. If such a meeting [with Zelensky] ever takes place, I have no doubt that he [Putin] will use the right words," Peskov noted.