No plans for Putin’s meeting with Zelensky, says Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky now, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no such plans now," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that various statements could be heard from Kiev. "We live at a time when it is easy to disseminate various statements. However, one has to judge by deeds," he said.

Peskov added that it would be possible to discuss specific things after the Kremlin formulated "an understanding of what Kiev actually meant in terms of compliance with the Minsk agreements, in terms of mending bilateral relations." "Nothing specific at the moment," he concluded.