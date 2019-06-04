Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Zelensky’s stance very significant in Donbass negotiation process, says Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 04, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The next round of Minsk talks on Donbass settlement is scheduled for June 5

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Leonid Kuchma, former Ukrainian president appointed to represent Kiev in the Contact Group for the settlement in Eastern Ukraine, is an influential and experienced politician; however, the stance of current Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is of key significance during the Donbass negotiations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Kuchma is an influential figure, an experienced figure who knows a lot about this issue. However, the conceptual stance of the head of [the Ukrainian] state is of key importance here," he said.

On June 3, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky appointed Kuchma as Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group. Kuchma previously served as envoy to the Minsk talks in 2014-2018.

The next round of Minsk talks on Donbass settlement is scheduled for June 5.

Vladimir Zelensky
ADVERTISEMENT