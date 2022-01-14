{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Top 8 trends for the security industry in 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering 2022, the world continues to endure the pandemic. But the security industry has, no doubt, continued to shift, adapt, and develop in spite of things. Several trends have even accelerated. Beyond traditional "physical security," a host of frontiers like AI, cloud computing, IoT, and cybersecurity are being rapidly pioneered by entities big and small in our industry.

By all appearances, the security industry is in a stage of redefining itself. It is moving from mere security and safety protections to encompass a wider scope of activity that will expand safety while also bringing new levels of intelligence and sustainability to communities, companies and societies.

Here, Hikvision would like to share some of our ideas and expectations about key trends that will likely affect the security industry in 2022 and perhaps even further into the future.  

1.    AI will be everywhere

Nowadays, Artificial Intelligence is quite common in the security industry. More customers in the industry have recognized the value of AI, and have found new uses for AI applications in various scenarios. Along with ANPR, automated event alerts, and false alarm reduction, AI technologies are being used for wider applications, like personal protective equipment (PPE) detection, fall detection for the elderly, mine surface detection, and much more. Meanwhile, we also have seen more collaboration across the industry, with security manufacturers opening their hardware products to third-party AI applications, and launching open platforms for customers to create and train their own AI algorithms to meet customized needs.

AI has been one of the fundamental technologies to reshape the security industry. Benefiting from the optimization of algorithms, as well as the improved  computing performance and the decreased cost of chips due to the advancement of semiconductor technology in recent years, AI applications are gradually forming the basic functions and capabilities accepted by all sectors in the industry, and we predict an even stronger tendency to assert that "AI will be everywhere."

2.    AIoT will digitize and pervade industry verticals

With more security cameras and other security devices being connected to the network, the security industry is becoming an important part of an IoT world, enriching its visual capabilities. It's apparent that the boundaries of the security industry are blurring, going well beyond the physical security arena. Meanwhile the popularization of AI technology enables the connected devices to become intelligent "things" in the IoT world. The combination of AI and IoT, or as we call it, AIoT, is taking the security industry to a higher plain, automating the workflows and procedures of enterprises and aiding in the digital transformation of various industry verticals such as energy, logistics, manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare, etc.

From our perspective, AIoT brings more possibilities to the industry with rapidly expanding applications for security devices and systems. Meanwhile, more perception capabilities like radar, Lidar, temperature measuring, humidity sensing, and gas leak detection are being added to security devices and systems to make them more powerful. These new devices shoulder a multiplicity of tasks that just a few years ago required several different devices, covering both security functions and other intelligent functions for an ever-advancing world.

3.    Converged systems will break down data silos

Workers throughout private enterprises and public service sectors alike would jump at the chance to get rid of obstructive "data silos." Data and information scattered and isolated in disparate systems or groups creates barriers to information sharing and collaboration, preventing managers from getting a holistic view of their operations. Here, the convergence of various information systems has been proven to be an effective approach – hopefully enough to break down those silos.

It's clear – the trend in the security industry has been to make efforts to converge systems wherever possible, including video, access control, alarms, fire prevention, and emergency management, to name a few. Further, more non-security systems, like human resources, finance, inventory, and logistics systems are also converging onto unified management platforms to increase collaboration and to support management in better decision-making based on more comprehensive data and analytics.

4.    Cloud-based solutions and services will be essential

Like AI, the cloud is not a new trend in our industry, but it is an expanding one. From small business markets to enterprise levels, we can see the momentum push more and more businesses to leverage cloud-based security solutions and services. And as we are witnessing even now, the pandemic has accelerated the movement to cloud-based operations for people and businesses around the world.

All businesses want platforms or services that offer simplicity, with as few assets to manage as possible, and a setup that's as simple as possible. This is precisely where the cloud delivers. With a cloud-hosting infrastructure, there is no need for a local server or software. Users can conveniently check the status of their assets and businesses in real time, receive security events and alarms quickly, and accomplish emergency responses simply using a mobile app. For security business operators, the cloud enables them to remotely help their clients configure devices, fix bugs, maintain and upgrade security systems, and provide better value-added services.

5.      Crystal clear security imaging will be standard in any weather, under any conditions, any time of day or night

It is always vital for video security cameras to maintain image clarity and capture details 24 hours a day, in any weather and under any condition. Cameras with low light imaging technology that renders high-definition and full-color images at night and in nearly completely dark environments have been very welcome in the market. We are seeing the impressive technology applied to more camera models, including 4K, varifocal and PTZ cameras. Moreover, for clearer video security imaging in poor visibility – especially in severe weather – high-performance imaging sensors, ISP technology, and AI algorithms are being employed, enabling cameras to maintain clarity and details of view.

Speaking of imaging technology, the trend toward incorporating multiple lenses in new cameras cannot be ignored. Single-lens cameras are limited in their ability to get more details at greater distances and get the whole picture in large-scale places. They do only one or the other. But by employing two or more imaging lenses in one camera, multi-lens cameras can simultaneously deliver both panoramas and detailed, zoomed-in views of the same large site. Applications including airports, harbors, transit stations, parking lots, stadiums and squares will see these multi-lens cameras as a boon on every level.

6.    Biometric access control will bring higher security and efficiency

In the past decades, authorized access control has moved a long way away from keys, pin codes and ID cards. We now find ourselves stepping into the era of biometrics. The access control market is rapidly becoming occupied by biometric authentications, from fingerprint and palmprint recognition to facial and iris recognition.

Biometric access controls bring inherent advantages, like higher security and efficiency with reduced counterfeiting. They verify within seconds – or fractions of seconds – and prevent unnecessary physical contact. Iris, palmprint, and facial recognition offer touchless access control, a hygienic practice more and more favored as a result of the pandemic.

7.    The Zero Trust approach will take the cybersecurity spotlight

With more security devices connecting over the Internet than anyone ever imagined, cybersecurity has become an immense challenge in the industry. Stricter data security and privacy protection regulations have recently been introduced in the world's key markets, like the EU's GDPR and the Data Security Law in China, placing higher demands on cybersecurity. And in 2021, several landmark ransomware attacks on a variety of enterprises convinced us in no uncertain terms that companies in every industry must reinforce their network security architecture and strengthen their online protections.

So how do we address growing cybersecurity concerns? Though the concept actually developed in 2010, the term "Zero Trust" has become a hot word just in recent years. A strategic initiative that developed to prevent data breaches by eliminating the concept of trust from an organization's network architecture, Zero Trust is rooted in a philosophy of "never trust, always verify." The concept has been roundly accepted within the IT industry and it is now also slowly but steadily moving into the physical security realm, as it gradually becomes an important part of the IoT world.

8.    Green manufacturing and low-carbon initiatives will take big strides

The consensus is in: low-carbon initiatives are valued by societies around the world. In the security market, we have seen products featuring low-power-consumption become the preferred options for customers, and demands for solar-powered cameras are increasing.

Meanwhile, local laws, regulations and policies that restrict carbon emission standards for manufacturing enterprises are pushing industries toward adopting more environmentally-conscious practices in their daily operations and production, which includes using more environment-friendly materials and adopting multiple energy-efficient designs in product manufacturing processes. We are delighted to see that more security industry manufacturers are exploring "green" manufacturing, and are committed to lowering their carbon output. Though it will take time, the movement has begun. We expect to see significant strides in this area in 2022.

Find out more

To find out more about anything discussed here, or to discover Hikvision's insights that are delivering latest trends of security, please visit our Hikvision Blog site.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726672/Top_8_trends_security_industry_2022.jpg


CONTACT: Luke Liu, liuyunlong10@hikvision.com, +86-15210662217

China-Laos railway drives faster development of Yunnan's Yuxi
Read more
Moscow expects West to give written response to Russia’s initiatives
TASS has put together the key statements of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and the Russian Defense Ministry after the Wednesday’s meeting of the Russia-NATO Council
Read more
Russia finds worrisome NATO’s wish to lower nuclear threshold — diplomat
Alexander Grushko also pointed to the complete degradation of the arms control system
Read more
Investments in Hainan's key economic projects exceeded $12.5 billion in 2021
The investment will go into the tourism industry, modern services, high-tech enterprises and infrastructure facilities
Read more
Hainan wraps up 22nd International Tourist Carnival
It was attended by tens of thousands of people
Read more
Situation with Nord Stream 2 reveals Germany's lack of economic freedom — Lavrov
The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021
Read more
Russian Navy’s state-of-the-art minesweeper arrives in Sevastopol
The cutting-edge minesweeper Georgy Kurbatov was accepted for service with the Black Sea Fleet in August 2021
Read more
Polish soldier reveals murder of 240 refugees at border area to Belarusian investigators
The Investigative Committee of Belarus initiates the organization of the collection of information and the recording of cases of disappearances of citizens travelling to Western Europe, in particular to Germany
Read more
Hainan's administrative center to boost development of modern services in 2022
As the Hainan Daily newspaper notes, the city is actively developing e-commerce
Read more
Russia able to ensure its security, not going to wait for West’s promises — top diplomat
The foreign minister recalled that Moscow had already tried to put forward a draft treaty on European security, but it was "tactlessly misunderstood"
Read more
Russia’s Valieva sets new World Record at 2022 European Figure Skating Championships
The 15-year-old figure skater managed to beat her previous World Record of 87.42 points
Read more
Gas reserves in European UGS record low, Gazprom says
More than a half of gas volume injected last year has already been withdrawn from underground storages in Europe, the company revealed
Read more
Russia may assign Navy to take certain measures if provoked by US — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov also stressed that "Russia has taken note of some US proposals to prevent conflicts that were voiced in Geneva"
Read more
Every country has sovereign right to choose its own path — US deputy secretary of state
The negotiations between Moscow and Washington dedicated to Russia’s proposed security guarantees concluded on January 10 in Geneva
Read more
More than 1.3 million tourists visited Hainan over New Year holidays
The province's tourism revenue amounted to $277.8 million in the three days from January 1 to January 3
Read more
Russia says long-range Tu-22MZ bombers in Syria can reach targets across all Mediterranean
Сommander of Russia’s long-range air force Sergey Kobylash also said that the crews also practiced engagement with the Navy in locating maritime installations
Read more
Hainan's Sanya becomes China's most popular holiday destination over New Year weekend
China's largest online tour company Ctrip confirmed that the number of bookings in Sanya increased by 36% year-on-year over the New Year weekend
Read more
Passenger traffic at Hainan's Meilan International Airport up more than 6% in 2021
Last year, the airport ranked 16th in China in terms of total passenger traffic
Read more
West recognizes Russia’s geopolitical status by approving security guarantees — expert
Head of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics also pointed out that the West started slowly accepting the new reality of a multipolar world
Read more
NATO to accept Sweden, Finland very quickly if they decide to join alliance — Stoltenberg
Both countries are very close to NATO in all aspects, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out
Read more
US Senate turns down bill on sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The senator’s initiative did not receive required 60 votes for the approval
Read more
Hainan authorities to attract $1.5 billion for cruise tourism around the island
The government announced its intention to implement the project at a forum held in Haikou
Read more
US slapping sanctions against Putin would be an 'over-the-top' move, Kremlin cautions
"Levying sanctions against the head of state, against the President of Russia, I repeat once again, would be an over-the-top measure that is comparable to severing relations," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Sanya to become "waste-free city" by 2025
The implementation of the plan involves a low-carbon transformation of the city, as well as solving the problem of its solid waste pollution, authorities said in a statement
Read more
Lavrov strikes back at US diplomat’s ‘return troops to the barracks’ comment
Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters that sending Russian troops located on the Russian-Ukrainian border back to the barracks would prove that Moscow had no plans to invade that country
Read more
CSTO peacekeepers accomplished mission in Kazakhstan, time to return home — Putin
The CSTO collective peacekeeping forces were sent to Kazakhstan for a limited period to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country
Read more
At least six waves of terrorists’ attacks reported in Almaty - President Tokayev
The analysis of the situation showed that Kazakhstan is facing an armed act of aggression well prepared and coordinated by perpetrators and terrorist groups trained outside the country, Tokayev emphasized
Read more
Hainan provincial budget revenues increased 12.9% in 2021
Hainan exceeded the target by 9.6, reaching over $14.4 billion
Read more
Kremlin weighs in on American rapper Kanye West’s planned Moscow visit
When asked how familiar President Putin and the Kremlin administration are with Kanye West’s works, Peskov replied that this knowledge "is not so deep to provide any assessments"
Read more
Hainan's 2021 duty-free store sales grew 84% to $9.4 billion
Some 9.6 million people visited duty-free shops on the island last year
Read more
Russia’s first newly-built Tu-160M ‘White Swan’ strategic bomber performs debut flight
Russia’s newly-built Tu-160M strategic missile-carrying bomber has 80% of its equipment upgraded
Read more
Russia-NATO Council ends Brussels meeting that lasted four hours
The meeting became the second stage in a series of talks between Russia and the West on Russia’s proposals for European security
Read more
Disagreements detected on key issues during Russia, US, NATO talks — Kremlin
It could be considered a low point of the past two rounds of talks, Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Hainan launches 142 new projects worth $5.8 billion in investment
Industrial projects account for 65% of the total number of new projects launched in the province
Read more
Kremlin: Russia refrains from ‘threats and ultimatums’ in view of talks with US, NATO
"We prefer having talks in the first place and only then to voice our evaluations and predictions," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Gazprom in contact with European Commission on gas supplies to Europe — company
Part of the information has already been provided, the company's press service revealed
Read more
Russia won’t be intimidated by ‘crippling’ sanctions, ambassador to US says
Anatoly Antonov said that such pressure as the inability of the United States to defend its point of view at the negotiating table in a reasoned manner
Read more
‘Simply irrational’: Bundestag MP slams Ukrainian envoy’s demands to abandon Nord Stream 2
It was also suggested that after the pipeline is commissioned, the situation on the EU’s gas market will stabilize
Read more
First meeting of Russia-NATO Council in over two-and-a-half years begins in Brussels
The talks mark the second stage of consultations between Russia and Western countries on security
Read more
Moscow to react if US and NATO reject Russia’s proposals — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia will react to the actual development of events
Read more
Russia unsure of US, NATO concessions on security guarantees but dialogue continues
Sergey Ryabkov noted that dialogue was still underway at many levels and in many directions
Read more
NATO, US brought world close to brink of nuclear war during talks with Russia - expert
Representative of the Schiller Institute in New York Richard Black said that West needs to give up its violent fantasy of getting win Russia and China
Read more
NATO set to negotiate with Russia only informally on not taking Ukraine into bloc — expert
It was also stressed that Russia would not be satisfied by informal agreements
Read more
Moscow to take security measures in response to Ukraine’s actions - senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the only way to a peaceful resolution of the internal Ukrainian crisis is the full implementation of the Minsk agreements
Read more
China's Customs issues Hainan's first comprehensive regional partnership certificate
The document will allow entrepreneurs to take advantage of preferential tariffs
Read more
Press review: CSTO peacekeepers due to exit Kazakhstan and Russia cuts back dollar assets
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 13th
Read more
Media: Hainan Cultural Fair creates new incentives for free trade port
The organizers of the event arranged halls with a total area of 33,000 square meters to house the fair's pavilions
Read more
Nearly 500,000 tourists visited Sanya over the New Year weekend
The average hotel occupancy rate in the city was 78.82% from December 31 to January 2
Read more
Sanya duty-free sales up 74.8% in 2021
Sanya's stores account for most of the island's total duty-free store sales
Read more
Media: Japan to proactively participate in international consumer fair in Hainan
According to the Hainan International Communication Network, Japan's small and medium-sized enterprises will participate even more actively in the exhibition this time
Read more
Hainan medical tourism zone three years ahead of schedule in registering imported drugs
Local authorities said treatment costs also went down
Read more