CCTV+: China-Europe railway express

BEIJING, December 6. As a result of the epidemic, there is a large backlog of seaborn cargo at ports, and air freight capacity has dropped significantly, while demand for international logistics is increasing. Therefore, rail freight has played a very important role.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the world and pose great challenges to the recovery of global economy. The global economic and trade ties have embraced an uptick against the downturn trend, thanks to the steady operation of China-Europe freight trains during the global outbreak.

The GDP in east China's Jiangxi Province totaled 1.17 trillion yuan (about 168 billion U.S. dollars), ranking eighth in the whole country, statistics showed. Meanwhile its foreign trade growth in the period ranked the first in China.

In order to promote the normal operation of the Jiangxi-Europe freight train and railway-maritime combined transport, the province has established a rapid dispatch mechanism for distribution of key trade and logistics enterprises.

Currently, relevant authorities in China are stepping up efforts to promote cooperation between the comprehensive pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce in China and overseas national-level economic and trade cooperation zones, to connect all links in the import and export of cross-border e-commerce.

The China-Europe freight train for cross-border e-commerce from Ganzhou City, east China's Jiangxi Province, to Budapest entered operations. It is expected that there will be 100 China-Europe freight trains to and from the two cities in the three years from 2021 to 2023.

Statistically,the overall customs clearance time of import and export goods in Jiangxi is 2.6 hours and 3.2 hours faster respectively than the national average, which has effectively guaranteed enterprises' delivery performance.In the first half of 2021, Jiangxi's foreign trade volume increased by 25.8 percent, ranking first in China, and its export growth ranked first in China for four consecutive months.